IRTH From House Of Titan Expands Its Retail Footprint In North India With First Exclusive Brand Store In DLF Mall Of India, Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 12th June 2024 – IRTH Bags, a premium handbag brand from the House of Titan, proudly announces the launch of its first exclusive store in DLF Mall of India, Noida. This launch marks IRTH's strategic entry into North India, beginning with its first exclusive brand store in the premium destination of DLF Mall of India, Noida. It sets the stage for IRTH's ambitious expansion strategy, with 25 new IRTH brand stores planned across India by FY25-26. This milestone further underscores the brand's commitment to enhancing its retail footprint, targeting a total of 100 exclusive stores nationwide by FY28.
Spread across 401 sqft, the retail store is designed as a charming and immersive destination that invites women to step into the world of IRTH. With a clean, minimal aesthetic, the brand's signature yellow door offers a warm, joyful introduction to the brand's thoughtfully curated range of modern, stylish, and functional handbags. Anchored by our core concept, "Pockets of Joy," the store offers a vibrant introduction to our world upon entry. Customers are greeted with highlights of new arrivals, perfect gifts, and the delightful small joys each bag brings, designed to make everyday life more effortless. Embracing a clean, minimal aesthetic enriched with tactile textures and playful elements, the IRTH Store is designed to inspire hands-on exploration. Each detail is a pleasant surprise, mirroring the charm and functionality of our bags, creating a shopping experience that truly brings "Pockets of Joy" to life.
“We are delighted to open our fifth exclusive IRTH store in India, located in Noida," stated Mr. Manish Gupta, CEO, Fragrance and Accessories division, Titan Company Ltd. "This launch is a key milestone as we aim to build IRTH into a ₹1000 crore brand by FY27, alongside Fastrack Bags. Noida's rapid growth and aspirational consumer base make it a strategic market for our premium, design-led handbags. The new DLF Mall of India store reinforces our commitment to offering high-quality bags for modern Indian women and is a significant step in IRTH's national retail expansion, strengthening our presence in North India."
The brand has already served over 1 lakh customers across India, reflecting its growing resonance with modern Indian women. They are currently present in 136 large-format retail stores such as Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop, and is also available online exclusively on Myntra. IRTH continues to redefine handbag shopping by offering thoughtfully crafted solutions. It has a product portfolio ranging from workbags, tall totes, shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, cross body, clutches and wallets. Delights and Organisers are the categories unique to the brand. Their popular delights include Mom Bags which embody the thoughtful design principle of the brand by offering mothers a premium styling and mobility solution. Detachable organisers are also a very popular category for IRTH and they come in a range of sizes, making them versatile for usage. The brand has extended their organisers category to introduce new to category offerings such as Jewellery, Make Up & Shoe Organisers. IRTH brand stores also have a crafted in India Leather Exclusives collection which brings alive timeless craftsmanship from the House of Titan. The stores also have a unique & delightful collection of Little Delights in genuine leather with bookmarks, passport holders, card holders, charms & miniature bags.
With this new store, the brand continues to elevate the handbag shopping experience in India. IRTH's growing footprint underscores its rapid scale-up as part of Titan's broader strategy to strengthen its accessories portfolio and tap into India's burgeoning premium fashion segment.
About IRTH
IRTH bags from House of Titan, are thoughtfully designed for women of today to elevate their everyday. Launched in 2022, IRTH caters to women from every walk of life, who have a journey of their own, from here to anywhere, and is seeking organized styling solutions. Designed with a deeper understanding, delivering premium quality at an affordable price, IRTH has a product portfolio ranging from workbags, tall totes, shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, cross body, clutches and wallets. IRTH distinguishes itself with exclusive categories like Delights and Organizers, alongside its Leather Exclusives and Little Joy series available exclusively in brand stores. Every IRTH product reflects the brand's commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovative design, backed by a 9 month's warranty policy against manufacturing defects. Building on Titan's legacy of creating trusted lifestyle brands, IRTH aims to establish 100 stores across India by FY27.
