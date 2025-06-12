QICDRC Highlights Its Global Role At London International Disputes Week 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has concluded its participation in London International Disputes Week 2025 (LIDW25), held from June 2 to 6 in the United Kingdom under the theme“Innovation in dispute resolution: navigating global risks.” QICDRC participated in four key sessions, where its speakers explored how innovation is shaping the future of dispute resolution in the face of global challenges.

In the session titled“The Rise of International Commercial Courts: What It Means for the Rule of Law, English Lawyers, and the Standing of English Law Worldwide,” the President of the Court, The Rt Hon. the Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, discussed the increasing role of international commercial courts in resolving cross-border disputes and the opportunities this presents for enhancing the global standing of English law and legal professionals.

The session also highlighted the significant role of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) in promoting best practices and judicial cooperation across jurisdictions.

Lord Thomas also participated in the session“How Are Courts Around the World Innovating?” which addressed the use of technology to enhance court users' experiences, including the ability to file claims fully online. The discussion also emphasised the importance of transparency, citing QICDRC's practices of live-streaming hearings and publishing judgments on its website as examples of strengthening public trust in the judiciary.

QICDRC also took part in a session focusing on“International Commercial Courts of the Gulf - their Chief Justices consider the challenges and opportunities ahead” where Court representatives shared the QICDRC experience and the unique services it offers.

These include bilingual services, an electronic court platform, and the application of select English common law principles in line with international best practice.

In the session titled“Global Perspectives on Enforcement of Judgments and Arbitral Awards: Insights from the MENA Region,” QICDRC led a discussion on the procedures and challenges related to the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and arbitral awards, particularly across the MENA region, offering insights into how legal systems can respond to enforcement-related complexities while upholding the integrity of justice.

Reflecting on the Court's participation at LIDW25, Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, said:“LIDW25 offered a valuable opportunity to engage with peers from across jurisdictions and explore innovative approaches to dispute resolution. We believe that such exchanges play a vital role in strengthening global legal frameworks and fostering a more supportive environment for international business and investment.”

QICDRC's participation in this important event reaffirms its commitment to contributing to international legal dialogue and raising awareness of the Qatari judicial model, which combines digital and technical innovation with independence, rule of law, and timely access to justice.