Ukraine Allows Poland To Conduct Exhumation Works In Lviv Culture Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has granted permission to the Polish side to carry out exhumation works for Polish soldiers who died in 1939 and were buried in the former village of Zboiska, now within the city limits of Lviv.

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MCSC) said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.

The ministry stressed that Ukraine remains committed to continuing search and exhumation activities within the framework of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Issues.

"As a confirmation of constructive cooperation between Ukraine and Poland on historical matters, we declare that permission has been granted to the Polish side to conduct exhumation works for Polish servicemen who died in 1939 and were buried in the area of the former village of Zboiska (now part of Lviv)," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that the first step in this process was the successful completion of exhumation works in the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

An important development also came with Poland granting Ukraine permission to carry out its own search and exhumation efforts in the village of Jureczkowa (Poland), with the ministry expressing hope that the work will begin in the near future.

The MCSC said that Ukraine and Poland's joint efforts to counter provocations serve as a positive example of successful cooperation. Specifically, both sides condemned an act of vandalism against a commemorative plaque on Mount Monastyr and jointly refuted a disinformation campaign falsely claiming that Ukraine had withdrawn permission for the exhumation works in Puzhnyky.

Exhumation works began in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, on April 24, with participation from both Ukrainian and Polish specialists.

The joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition uncovered the remains of 42 individuals. They are to be reburied this summer in the village of Puzhnyky. DNA analysis of the exhumed remains is expected to take two to three months.