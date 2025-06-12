Ukraine Allows Poland To Conduct Exhumation Works In Lviv Culture Ministry
The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications (MCSC) said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.
The ministry stressed that Ukraine remains committed to continuing search and exhumation activities within the framework of the Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Issues.
"As a confirmation of constructive cooperation between Ukraine and Poland on historical matters, we declare that permission has been granted to the Polish side to conduct exhumation works for Polish servicemen who died in 1939 and were buried in the area of the former village of Zboiska (now part of Lviv)," the statement reads.
Photo: tvoemistoRead also: Ukraine responds to Poland's designation of day of remembrance for victims of 'OUN-UPA genocide'
The ministry noted that the first step in this process was the successful completion of exhumation works in the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.
An important development also came with Poland granting Ukraine permission to carry out its own search and exhumation efforts in the village of Jureczkowa (Poland), with the ministry expressing hope that the work will begin in the near future.
The MCSC said that Ukraine and Poland's joint efforts to counter provocations serve as a positive example of successful cooperation. Specifically, both sides condemned an act of vandalism against a commemorative plaque on Mount Monastyr and jointly refuted a disinformation campaign falsely claiming that Ukraine had withdrawn permission for the exhumation works in Puzhnyky.
Exhumation works began in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region, on April 24, with participation from both Ukrainian and Polish specialists.
The joint Ukrainian-Polish expedition uncovered the remains of 42 individuals. They are to be reburied this summer in the village of Puzhnyky. DNA analysis of the exhumed remains is expected to take two to three months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment