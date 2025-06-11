Engines Of Polish Economic Growth: Concerns And Postulates Of Businesses
Poland has recorded a unique economic success in recent decades. Our GDP per capita has increased 3-fold since joining the EU in 2004, and the economy has shown incredible resilience during the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate is currently the lowest in the EU, the economy remains balanced in terms of the current account with foreign countries, it has attracted significant foreign direct investment and has been strongly integrated into European and global supply chains. The share of Polish exports in global trade has increased, and Poland has a high and structural surplus in trade in services. Over the past two decades, EU funds have supported GDP growth, but in our opinion, the adoption of the legal and regulatory order, as well as the building of institutions modelled on the Western European model, were more important than funds.
