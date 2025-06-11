Wytrwal Industries Celebrates 200 Years Of Keybank

Wytrwal Industries

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC (“Wytrwal”) is honored to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of KeyBank , one of the largest and oldest commercial banks in the history of the United States of America. The bank was founded in Albany, New York in 1825, years before the creation of railroads, electricity, the telephone, autos, and even most of the US.“We are excited to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a great American bank founded in New York. Our firm and our family remain investors in KeyBank, 90 years after my great-grandfather founded a bank that is now an important component of such a large global financial services conglomerate. He would be proud of the growth of KeyBank!”, commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries and a former investment banker.“As we approach the 250th birthday of the US Army on Saturday, June 14th, and the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution on July 4th next year, it is terrific to praise the success of the bankers at KeyBank for their 200 years of excellent performance,” Luzine added.Wytrwal Industries wishes tremendous success to the employees, clients, and investors of KeyBank on the next 200 years as a financial institution.ABOUT KEYCORPIn 2025, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024.Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank Member FDIC.About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technologies, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense, U.S. Special Operations Command (“SOCOM”), and other agencies.The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on national security, aerospace, and technology firms. And, the firm is a venture investor in start-ups such as Jedburgh, LLC, Adirondack Airlines, LLC, and Ausable Funds International, LLC.The Wytrwal name has roots in New York's Mohawk Valley that date back to the 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, real estate, consumer goods, textiles, banking, and defense.

