Haivision Announces Results For The Three Months And Six Months Ended April 30, 2025

MONTREAL, June 11 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. (" Haivision " or the " Company ") (TSX:HAI ), a leading global provider of mission critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced its results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2025.

"We have announced a number of new product introductions for our Broadcast and Mission markets," said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. "In the Broadcast space, the Falkon X2 is our next generation, lower cost 5G transmitter, which enables Haivision to compete at a price point we could not participate in previously. Meanwhile the Kraken X1 Rugged delivers low latency encoding and transcoding 'at the edge' enhanced by AI processing capability to support the toughest demands of our Mission customers. We expect that these products, as well as other innovative product introductions will return Haivision to double-digit revenue growth in 2026 and beyond."

Q2 2025 Financial Results



Revenue of $34.2 consistent with prior year, overcoming our move from offering bespoke "integrator" solutions that include lower margin, third-party components, and represents a sequential quarterly increase of 21.7%.

Gross Margins* were 73.0%, a notable improvement from 71.7% for the same prior year period.

Total expenses were $28.2 million, an increase of $5.5 million from the same prior year period, but includes non-recurring expense of $1.5 million for legal settlement, interest, and fees and the impact of a weaker Canadian dollar.

Operating loss for the quarter was $3.2 million compared to operating income of $1.8 million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $1.7 million compared to $5.1 million for the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* was 4.9% compared to 14.8% for the same prior year period.

Financial Results for the six months ended April 30, 2025



Revenue was $62.5 million, a $6.3 million decrease from the same prior year period and reflects the continued transition away from the integrator model in the control room space.

Gross Margins* were 72.5%, a modest improvement from 72.3% in the same prior year period.

Total expenses were $50.7 million, an increase of $5.1 million from the same prior year period, but includes non-recurring expense of $1.7 million for legal settlement, interest and fees and the impact of a weaker Canadian dollar.

Operating loss was $5.4 million compared to an operating income of $4.1 million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $2.2 million, compared to $10.3 million for the same prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margins* were 3.6% compared to 14.9% for the same prior year period.

Recent Company Highlights



Haivision announced the new Kraken X1 Rugged which unleashes uncompromising power and AI-driven intelligence in tough operational environments.

Haivision unveils Falkon X2: Pushing the Boundaries of 5G Video Transmission for Live Broadcasting.

Published its sixth annual Broadcast Transformation Report, highlighting the state of technology adoption in the broadcast industry.

Haivision wins ISE Best in Show award for Haivision Command 360 video wall solutions for operations centers.

Awarded the IBC Innovation Award for its live video contribution solution over private 5G networks at the summer games in Paris.

Haivision joins consortium with Airbus Defense and Space to develop new technologies for rapid, secure, and reliable communications.

Haivision MCS awarded US$61.2 million (CAD$82 million) production agreement by U.S. Navy for next-generation combat visualization and video distribution systems.

Haivision collaborates with Shield AI to bring together full-motion video with AI object detection for defense and ISR applications. France Television provides exclusive coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic surfing competition with Haivision's private 5G video transmission ecosystem.

"Approximately 78% of our operating expenses are denominated in Euros and US dollars, making this quarter particularly challenging. We have seen the Canadian dollar slump when the U.S. administration announced tariffs and then rally when there was a subsequent reprieve." said Dan Rabinowitz EVP and Chief Financial Officer. The result of the recent volatility, Haivision likely benefited by $2.1 million in incremental revenue during the quarter offset by an increase in operating expenses by $1.8 million." Added Mr. Rabinowitz.

Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2025 was $34.2 million largely comparable to the prior year comparable period. Revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2025 was $62.5 million, a decrease of $6.3 million from the same prior year period. Sales accelerated in the second quarter and were able to overcome the impact of our transformation from "integrator" in the control room space and the resulting decrease in sales of third-party components and related professional services that are often a significant component of these solutions.

A related result was an improvement in resulting Gross Margins*. Gross Margin* for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2025 was 73.0% and 72.6%, respectively compared to 72.6% and 72.3% for the prior year comparable periods. Gross Margin* were positively impacted by our decision to transition away from offering lower-margined, third-party components,

Total expenses for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2025 were $28.2 million and $50.7 million, respectively representing increases of $5.5 million and $5.1 million when compared to from the prior year comparative periods. The year-over-year increases are largely related to legal settlement expense, interest and fees (including Haivision legal fees) amounting to $1.7 million (of which $1.5 million was realized in the second quarter) and the impact of the weak Canadian dollar which added $1.8 million to total expenses.

For the three months ended April 30, 2025, a modest improvement in gross margins resulted in an additional $0.5 million in gross profits when compared to the prior year comparative period but was not enough to overcome the increases in total expenses of $5.5 million resulting in a decline in Operating profit of $5.0 million. For the six months ended April 30, 2025, the $6.3 million decrease in revenue resulted in a decrease of gross profit* of $4.4 million. The decrease in gross profit* and the $5.1 million in total expenses resulted in a $9.5 million decrease in operating profit when compared to the prior year comparative period.

Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months ended April 30, 2025 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $3.4 million when compared to the prior year comparative period. The $5.0 decline in year-over-year operating profit was offset by reclassification of the $1.5 million non-recurring expense related to the recent Vitec SA litigation. The Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the three months ended April 30, 2025 was 4.9% compared to 14.8% for the prior year comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA* for the six months ended April 30, 2025 was $2.1 million, a decrease of $8.2 million from the prior year comparative period. The $9.5 million decrease in operating profit was partially offset by the reclassification of the $1.7 million non-recurring expense related to the recent Vitec SA litigation. The Adjusted EBITDA margin* for the six months ended April 30, 2025 was 3.3% compared to 14.8% for the prior year comparative period.

Net loss for the three months ended April 30, 2025, was $2.4 million compared to net income of $0.9 million for the prior year comparative period. The $3.3 million decrease is related to the increase in total expenses but was partially offset by the $1.6 million decrease in income taxes. Net loss for the six months ended January 31, 2025 was $3.5 million compared to net income of $2.2 million in the prior year comparative period, The $5.7 million decrease in net income resulted from year-over-year decrease in first quarter revenues resulting in a $4.4 million decrease in Gross Profit*; the $5.1 million increase in total expenses; offset by the $3.6 million decrease in income taxes.

*Measures followed by the suffix "*" in this press release are non-IFRS measures. For the relevant definition, see "Non-IFRS Measures" below. As applicable, a reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is included in the tables at the end of this press release and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months and six months ended April 30, 2025.

