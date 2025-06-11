Haivision Announces Results For The Three Months And Six Months Ended April 30, 2025
|
Thousands of Canadian dollars (except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
April 30,
|
|
Six months ended
April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
($)
|
|
($)
|
|
($)
|
|
($)
|
Revenue
|
34,290
|
|
34,169
|
|
62,451
|
|
68,748
|
Cost of sales
|
9,274
|
|
9,658
|
|
17,152
|
|
19,044
|
Gross profit
|
25,016
|
|
24,511
|
|
45,300
|
|
49,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
8,192
|
|
6,978
|
|
14,708
|
|
13,633
|
Operations and support
|
4,842
|
|
3,968
|
|
9,473
|
|
7,965
|
Research and development
|
7,812
|
|
6,998
|
|
14,934
|
|
14,026
|
General and administrative
|
4,745
|
|
4,027
|
|
8,392
|
|
8,918
|
Share-based payment
|
1,044
|
|
695
|
|
1,428
|
|
1,042
|
Legal settlement and related fees
|
1,549
|
|
-
|
|
1,716
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,184
|
|
22,666
|
|
50,651
|
|
45,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating (loss) profit
|
(3,168)
|
|
1,845
|
|
(5,352)
|
|
4,120
|
Financial expenses
|
171
|
|
244
|
|
339
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(3,339)
|
|
1,601
|
|
(5,690)
|
|
3,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
(1,400)
|
|
504
|
|
(3,069)
|
|
1,343
|
Deferred
|
452
|
|
165
|
|
848
|
|
25
|
|
(948)
|
|
669
|
|
(2,221)
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
(2,391)
|
|
932
|
|
(3,469)
|
|
2,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(1,799)
|
|
1,995
|
|
682
|
|
(581)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
(4,190)
|
|
2,926
|
|
(2,787)
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$(0.08)
|
|
$0.03
|
|
$(0.12)
|
|
$0.08
|
Diluted
|
$(0.08)
|
|
$0.03
|
|
$(0.12)
|
|
$0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
28,357,614
|
|
29,152,541
|
|
28,355,783
|
|
29,090,446
|
Diluted
|
28,357,614
|
|
30,311,651
|
|
28,355,783
|
|
30,130,367
|
Thousands of Canadian dollars
|
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
|
|
April 30,
|
|
October 31,
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
$
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
11,829
|
|
16,471
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
25,616
|
|
23,843
|
|
|
Investment tax credits receivable
|
1,936
|
|
1,941
|
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
1,968
|
|
-
|
|
|
Inventories
|
14,427
|
|
14,926
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
4,467
|
|
4,035
|
|
|
|
60,243
|
|
61,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
4,205
|
|
4,241
|
|
|
Right-of-use assets
|
5,014
|
|
4,669
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
8,799
|
|
11,241
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
46,996
|
|
46,721
|
|
|
Non-refundable investment tax credits receivable
|
8,036
|
|
6,523
|
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,584
|
|
6,704
|
|
|
|
80,634
|
|
80,099
|
|
|
|
140,877
|
|
141,315
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of credit
|
7,295
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
18,228
|
|
16,371
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
-
|
|
625
|
|
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
1,680
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
Current portion of term loans
|
1,162
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
11,962
|
|
14,245
|
|
|
|
40,327
|
|
35,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
4,025
|
|
4,047
|
|
|
Long term debt
|
974
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,464
|
|
3,011
|
|
|
|
48,790
|
|
44,520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
87,314
|
|
88,742
|
|
|
Deficit
|
(10,187)
|
|
(6,110)
|
|
|
Share-based compensation and other reserves
|
5,514
|
|
5,399
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
9,446
|
|
8,764
|
|
|
|
92,087
|
|
96,796
|
|
|
|
140,877
|
|
141,315
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thousands of Canadian dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
April 30,
|
|
Six months ended
April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
($)
|
|
($)
|
|
($)
|
|
|
($)
|
Net Income (loss)
|
(2,391)
|
|
932
|
|
(3,469)
|
|
|
2,209
|
Income taxes (recovery)
|
(948)
|
|
669
|
|
(2,221)
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(3,339)
|
|
1,601
|
|
(5,690)
|
|
|
3,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
936
|
|
896
|
|
1,828
|
|
|
1,733
|
Amortization
|
1,313
|
|
1,637
|
|
2,612
|
|
|
3,345
|
Financial expenses
|
171
|
|
244
|
|
339
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (1)
|
(919)
|
|
4,378
|
|
(911)
|
|
|
9,198
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based payments (LTIP)
|
1,044
|
|
695
|
|
1,428
|
|
|
1,042
|
Legal settlement and related fees
|
1,549
|
|
-
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
1,675
|
|
5,073
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
10,240
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
|
4.9 %
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___________
|
Note:
|
(1) Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures."
