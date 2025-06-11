UAE Sets New Emiratisation Goal: 50%-60% Quota For Insurance Sector By 2030

A new Emiratisation strategy for the years 2027–2030 targets Emiratisation rates of 50 per cent to 60 per cent at insurance companies, depending on company size.

It also mandates the employment of at least one Emirati annually in occupations with two to 19 employees, as well as a 30 per cent localisation rate in occupations with 20 or more employees, 45 per cent in critical roles, and 30 per cent in direct leadership positions such as CEOs or general managers.

The announcement by UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Al Husaini was made during the Federal National Council (FNC) session on Wednesday, in response to a question raised by FNC member Adnan Al Hammadi on the role of the Central Bank in enforcing Emiratisation compliance in the insurance sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The minister confirmed a noticeable improvement in Emiratisation within the insurance sector. As of June 1, 2025, Emiratis comprised 2,159 out of a total of 9,773 employees, representing 22.09 per cent. This marks an increase from 13.34 per cent in 2022 and 21.64 per cent in 2024.

"The 2022–2026 strategy aims to raise the localisation rate to 30 per cent by 2026, with an annual increase of around 3 per cent,” said the minister in a statement.

To ensure compliance and prevent fraudulent Emiratisation practices, the Central Bank established a dedicated Supervision and Inspection Unit. The unit is authorised to impose fines of Dh60,000 against companies found missing Emirati employees, calculated at Dh20,000 per point.

The statement also highlighted the Central Bank's investments in human capital development. A total of 6,138 Emiratis have participated in advanced professional training programmes in collaboration with prestigious international educational institutions. These programmes covered areas such as accounting, finance, auditing, anti-money laundering, artificial intelligence, and data science.

In 2023, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and the Emirates Institute of Finance to offer 100 annual scholarships in actuarial science. So far, nine Emiratis have been selected to pursue their studies in the United States and Australia under this initiative.

Further collaborations are underway with national and international universities, he added, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University, and the American University in Dubai, to launch a bachelor's degree programme in actuarial science. Scheduled to begin in September 2025, the programme will be supported by insurance companies to cover tuition fees for 25 to 30 students each year.