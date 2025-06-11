UAE Residents To Get Visa-Free Entry To Armenia From July 1

Armenia will offer visa-free entry to residents of the UAE starting July 1, Khaleej Times can confirm. Travellers' residency visas must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry. Previously, only UAE nationals could travel visa-free to the landlocked country, while residents were eligible for a visa on arrival.

The new visa-free policy enables travel for tourism, leisure, or business purposes without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period. It applies to all passport holders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and to individuals holding a valid residency permit issued by any of the six Gulf countries. Expanding the scheme to residents“broadens the accessibility for a substantial segment of the GCC expatriate communities,” the country's Tourism Committee said on Wednesday.

The GCC includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

This change is part of a broader initiative by the Armenian government to expand its visa-free policy to travellers holding residency permits - valid for at least six months - issued by countries in the GCC, the European Union (EU), the Schengen Area, or the United States.

The decision was made at an Armenian cabinet meeting last month and is expected to strengthen economic relations, boost tourism, and facilitate business opportunities between Armenia and the GCC member states.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Armenia is a popular travel destination for UAE residents, particularly among expatriates. The country is just a three-hour flight from the UAE, with airlines such as flydubai, Air Arabia, and Wizz Air operating direct flights.

“This milestone reflects our dedication to making Armenia more accessible to regional travellers,” said Lusine Gevorgyan, Chairperson of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy, Armenia.“We look forward to welcoming more guests from the GCC who seek meaningful travel experiences - whether through our ancient monasteries, vibrant food scene, or immersive cultural festivals.”

Armenia boasts picturesque landscapes, UNESCO-listed monasteries, and a thriving culinary scene.

The country introduced visa-free travel for citizens of the UAE in 2017, Qatar in 2019, and Kuwait in 2022.