Look: When UAE Residents Rescued Strangers, Opened Homes To Stranded During April 16 Rains

There are scenes we could never forget - moments that tug at our hearts and inspire our spirits, sincere acts of kindness and heroism that turn adversity into relief.

We witnessed these when the unprecedented rains hit the UAE on April 16 last year.“It was more than just generosity; it was a testament to the spirit of togetherness and camaraderie that define the UAE,” a Dubai resident told Khaleej Times last year.“We were not just helping strangers; we showed them what it means to be part of our extended family.”

As Khaleej Times reported – and it's always good to recall – the UAE saw many heartwarming instances of people offering help. Those moments were remarkably sober, very undramatic, but always heroic.

One perfect example was how a Dubai resident named Khan, without hesitation, leapt into the water and swam to a truck when he discovered five people desperately trying to break free. Khan scaled the roof of the SUV, and using a hammer, he smashed through its glass roof to pull out everyone to safety.

“True heroism is remarkably sober, very undramatic. It is not the urge to surpass all others at whatever cost but the urge to serve others at whatever cost,” said the resident who captured on video Khan's heroic rescue.

Authorities, meanwhile, did not only look after the residents, but also their pets and other animals. There was a viral video showing a Dubai Police team rescuing a cat clinging to a door's handle .

Some residents made temporary shelters like long time-expat Zeba, who told Khaleej Times:“We decided to build a shelter, but we couldn't do it in the park since its public property. So, we secured places by setting up tarps, wood and towels, anything that would save them from getting drenched. We did this in 3-4 locations.”

'Everyone is welcome'

Doors were opened to those in need. WhatsApp groups became platforms for coordination and sharing information and locations of available accommodations.

One heartwarming instance was when a Filipino couple found themselves stranded for hours in Al Barsha after the heavy rainfall. The woman was eight months pregnant back then. With Metro services unexpectedly halted and no alternative transportation available to take them to their residence in Al Jafiliya, the couple attempted to check into a hotel but found them packed to capacity.

Fortunately, a member of Rain Support WhatsApp group offered to host them at his home.“He was already sheltering four other stranded individuals, yet they welcomed us into their home with open arms,” said the Filipino couple.

“His kindness made all of us feel instantly at ease. He offered us food and water and arranged mattresses, ensuring our comfort throughout the night. The next day, we woke up to a warm breakfast. He was truly Godsend," the coupled added.

More heartwarming instances of people offering help to strangers unfolded that day and the days after the April 16, 2024 rains.

One resident, without hesitation, offered his teenage daughter's room to people stranded on the road.“It was the least I could do and it was just the right thing. Helping each other out is just part of being human," he said.

There was also a real estate agent who went on an all-night rescue mission. Driving his trusty 2000 model Landcruiser, Deepak Mohan waded through knee and waist-deep waters to transport several individuals to safety, including a pregnant nurse, a wheelchair-bound woman with her daughter and a visiting Kazakh family. These acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed, with many expressing heartfelt gratitude to Mohan for his selfless deeds.

Ingenious assistance

Residents also showed their ingenuity amidst adversity. Some made makeshift boats to travel through flooded streets to buy groceries for others. Some boats were made of wood and mattresses, making it comfortable for people to move around.

Another notable instance was when a school director personally delivered books to uplift the morale of flood-hit students. With school supplies swept away in floods, it had been impossible for some Sharjah students to attend classes, even online.

But Hessa Al Zarihi, director of the Zayed Educational Complex in Sharjah, went from one hotel to another to bring the supplies to students and families who had to leave everything behind when floods submerged their homes.

“She did a beautiful initiative ... that enabled students to continue their studies remotely,” Faisal Al Salman, father of a student, told Khaleej Times. Al Zarihi also checked on students' condition over the phone and created a social platform where parents can express their needs, he said.

The books and laptop came with a cake for the family, too. On it was a message that said:“Keep going”.

Keep going - that's what the UAE residents did as they faced the unique challenge together and tirelessly helped each other.