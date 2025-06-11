Better Trucks' Checkpoint Earns 'Last Mile Innovation Of The Year'

MENAFN - News Direct) CHICAGO | June 11, 2025 07:01 AM Central Daylight Time

Better Trucks , a technology-driven logistics firm focused on rapid parcel delivery, today announced that Checkpoint, its customer address validation technology, has been named“Last Mile Innovation of the Year” in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

SupplyTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

Better Trucks' Checkpoint solution uniquely integrates AI, human oversight, and advanced geofencing technology to ensure precise, accurate delivery addresses.

“By proactively resolving bad address issues through a multi-tiered strategy, Better Trucks delivers unmatched reliability and efficiency in last-mile delivery space, significantly elevating customer satisfaction, reducing operational friction, and providing a scalable, future-ready solution,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.“Better Trucks is fundamentally transforming the last-mile delivery process by directly taking on one of the industry's most persistent challenges. Returned packages cost shippers 30% more than successful deliveries and the experience can harm their brand. Better Trucks is fixing that.”

Approximately 60 million parcels are delivered daily across the U.S., and as many as three million customers don't get their package due to address errors.

Checkpoint is a multilayered process to identify, correct and verify improper addresses. First, Checkpoint leverages AI with multiple data sources led by Google Address Validation, to automatically verify and correct shipping addresses. When automated corrections aren't possible, a dedicated human team actively researches and resolves these addresses. Recipients are also proactively engaged through an SMS-based verification system, enabling real-time corrections by customers via direct text input or interactive pin-dropping on Google Maps.

In addition, the integration of geofencing technology within Better Trucks' driver app further ensures precise deliveries by only permitting package scans within a tightly controlled geographic area. Once corrected, Checkpoint memorizes accurate addresses, continuously improving the system's efficacy over time.

“This award is a testament to the Better Trucks team that identified a significant problem across the industry and got to work to fix it for our clients and their customers,” said Mike Koleno, Better Trucks Chief Technology Officer.“Checkpoint creates a better experience while cutting costs for us and our clients. We'll continue to innovate to improve the last-mile delivery experience from the distribution center to the doorstep.”

Checkpoint is available to all Better Trucks' clients reaching more than 4 in 10 households in the U.S. Clients who use Checkpoint have the added benefit of white-labeling the technology, enhancing brand consistency and customer engagement.

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

Better Trucks is a technology-driven, last-mile delivery carrier built for digital commerce. Founded in 2019, it delivers a better experience for retailers, e-commerce firms, and fulfillment centers to ship parcels faster with better communication and better value. Specializing in next-day and two-day deliveries, Better Trucks sorts and labels packages within its strategically-placed warehouses and delivers them through its extensive driver network. Visit bettertrucks for more information.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough .

