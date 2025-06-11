Venice Beach Dub Club Announces Genre-Defying Second Album VBDC II: Time Marches On, Dropping July 11, 2025

VBDC II: Time Marches On, Dropping July 11, 2025

Seth Caro: Singer-Songwriter & Frontman of Venice Beach Dub Club (VBDC)

VBDC (from left to right: Benji Hamlin, Seth Caro, Gary“Big G” Larason)

New Singles“Stay Cool” and“Find Out” Set the Tone for a Lyrically Rich, Genre-Blending Soundtrack to Summer

- VBDC Singer-Songwriter & Frontman, Seth CaroVENICE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Venice Beach Dub Club (VBDC ) is back this summer with their most ambitious and sonically expansive project to date: VBDC II: Time Marches On. The forthcoming album, releasing July 11, 2025, builds on the band's reputation for soulful storytelling, blending reggae roots with bold experimentation across genres including punk, blues, country, and even electronic.Fronted by singer and songwriter Seth Caro , VBDC enters a new creative era with this second full-length project. Caro, known for his emotionally raw and philosophically driven lyrics, has spent the past three years carefully crafting each track with long-time collaborators Gary“Big G” Larason (lead guitar/producer) and Benji Hamlin (bass). The result: a body of work that's both cohesive and wildly eclectic anchored by lived experience and lyrical depth.“This isn't just an album-it's a reflection of personal growth, hard truths, and creative freedom,” says Caro.“We didn't set out to chase a trend or sound like anyone else. These songs came from taking time to think, to question, to evolve.”The first two singles from the album are already creating buzz.“Stay Cool” is a breezy, modern take on classic dancehall, the kind of summer anthem made for long drives and late sunsets.“Find Out” flips the vibe entirely, bringing underground hip-hop legend Dizzy Dustin (of Ugly Duckling) into the fold for a surprise collaboration that blends smooth rhythm with sharp verses.Featuring incredible artists such as Marlon Asher, Keith Murray, Simpkin Project, Dizzy Dustin, Chicano Rock and Konker Spliff,“Time Marches On” is a true genre-dissolving labor of love from VBDC. Each artist adding unique energy to a record that refuses to sit still. From layered harmonies to Daft Punk-inspired synth textures, the album experiments without losing its soul.Lyrically, Time Marches On explores identity, consequences, and the quiet weight of everyday decisions. The title track itself is a meditation on how even the smallest choices can ripple over time-echoing Caro's introspective songwriting style. Known for taking years to finish some verses, Caro's commitment to honesty over speed is central to the album's voice.VBDC first broke out with“Jah Rx” in 2018 and has since built a fiercely loyal fanbase drawn to the band's mix of musicality and message. Their previous EP and 2022 album, featuring the chart-topping single“Purebloods,” established VBDC as a bold, independent voice in the reggae scene-unafraid to tackle difficult topics with conviction.As the world continues to shift, VBDC II: Time Marches On is a timely reminder that meaningful music still has a place-and power.“Lyrics matter. Substance matters,” adds Caro.“We want every song to stand alone and still say something real.”The album will be available on all major streaming platforms July 11, 2025. Catch the music videos for“Stay Cool” and“Find Out” now on Instagram @VeniceBeachDubClub, and stream the full VBDC catalog on Spotify and YouTube.

"Stay Cool" Official Music Video by VBDC

