Capitol Changemakers: APAPA Launches 25 Interns Into Public Service

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-five future changemakers wrapped up an unforgettable spring at the California State Capitol, thanks to APAPA's 2025 Capitol Internship Program, which immersed students from diverse communities-including Muslim-American and AANHPI backgrounds-into the heart of public policy and legislative action. These rising leaders helped power AANHPI Advocacy Day, leading teams that met with a staggering 115 legislative offices in a single day-demonstrating the reach and influence of youth advocacy in real time.

“The Spring 2025 interns have been nothing short of extraordinary,” said APAPA National Board Chair Joe Johal.“Their passion, dedication, and commitment to public service are a testament to the future of leadership in our government.”

APAPA recently hosted a Shining Stars Reception at the California State Capitol's Cafeteria 15L, to kick-off AANHPI Heritage Month and recognize all the student interns alongside host offices and community partners. The event highlighted the importance of representation and mentorship in shaping the future generation of leaders.

Over 25 public officials, including 17 legislators, attended the special event.

"Having an APAPA intern this year to support my legislative work in the capitol office brought tremendous value to my team," said Senator Catherine Blakespear. "The program connects our next generation of leaders with policy makers in the California State Legislature and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

“The APAPA Program is an excellent way to connect future leaders with today's leaders. Our office was blessed to host a dedicated APAPA Intern, and we thank the program's leadership,” said Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez.

“From the moment Hana joined our team, she brought a passion for public service that was impossible to miss. Her curiosity, dedication, and drive to make a meaningful impact in our district have been nothing short of inspiring” said Assemblymember Anamarie Avila Farias.“We are thrilled to welcome her back-not as an intern, but as a trusted and valued member of our team.”

Interns left the Capitol with sharpened skills, powerful memories, and big plans for the future:

“The APAPA internship gave me the skills and confidence I need to continue working in policy and creating a better California. I was honored to speak at the 2025 CA AANHPI Advocacy Day press conference, and being introduced by Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty was an incredible experience. This was the first step of many to achieving my goal of becoming a California State Governor.” - Dylan Morgan

“Working at the Capitol showed me how essential it is to have diverse voices and perspectives in government. I discovered my passion for legislative work and learned firsthand how my lived experiences could be a strength in public service, and I'm excited to continue that service with Senator Blakespear this summer .” - Kaylee Tran

“I've learned more in one quarter than I could have ever imagined. I now feel better equipped to make a difference and am excited to return to the office of Assemblymember Farias this summer as an official team member.” - Hana Seidner

Founded in 2001, APAPA is a national community-based, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing AANHPI civic engagement and leadership through voter education, public policy advocacy, and student internship programs.

