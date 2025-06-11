403
Turkish Drama Sensation 'Yalan الكذبة' Returns Exclusively In MENA To Viu With New Episodes
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Turkish hit drama ' الكذبة |Yalan' , which captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of family secrets, betrayal, and maternal sacrifice, returns to screens with 51 brand-new episodes , premiering exclusively on Viu in MENA on June 2nd . The Viu Original episodes continue the compelling storyline following Melike (portrayed by Aslıhan Güner), a woman wrongfully imprisoned for two decades. Now freed, she navigates a complicated reunion with her estranged daughter, uncovering deeper layers of deceit, betrayal, and hidden truths with every episode.
