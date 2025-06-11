403
India Warns Pakistan if Provoked
(MENAFN) Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that the underlying issues fueling the ongoing discord between India and Pakistan have not shifted.
He warned that India remains prepared to take decisive military action within Pakistani territory if provoked by acts of terrorism.
During an interview with a news agency in Brussels on Monday, Jaishankar accused Pakistan of actively training and dispatching a significant number of militants—allegedly numbering in the thousands—for the purpose of carrying out attacks on Indian soil.
“We are not going to live with it. So our message to them is that if you continue to do the kind of barbaric acts which they did in April, then there is going to be retribution, and that retribution will be against the terrorist organizations and the terrorist leadership,” he stated.
“And we don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan.”
His remarks referenced the recent escalation in military conflict, which saw Indian forces execute strikes on locations believed to house terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan-controlled areas on May 7.
These actions came in retaliation for a deadly terrorist incident in Indian-controlled Kashmir the previous month.
The confrontation concluded on May 10, following the declaration of a ceasefire.
