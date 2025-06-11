Michelin Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Of The Number Of Shares Making Up The Company's Capital
|Date
|Number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|
2025/05/31
|
705,748,786
|
Number of theoretical voting rights: 1,023,841,783
Number of voting rights: 1,023,840,956*
* Considering 827 treasury shares
|
Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Benjamin Marcus
...
Flavien Huet
...
|
Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders Relations
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
...
Elisabete Antunes
elisabete.antunes
DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares.
Attachment
-
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the company's capital at May 31, 2025_
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
