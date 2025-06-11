Dads Get Postpartum Depression, Too: Everyone Should Know Symptoms Of Perinatal Mental Health Disorders Support Is Free, Accessible And Effective

International Fathers' Mental Health Day (June 16) Brings Awareness to Seldom-Discussed Conditions; Experts Urge People to Check on Dads

PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At least one in ten fathers experience postpartum depression, although few of them realize what they are experiencing or get help. Instead, they suffer alone. Societal norms and expectations contribute to the prevalence of perinatal mental health disorders (PMHDs) and are barriers to treatment. Founded by postpartum depression survivor Mark Williams and Psychologist and PSI Advisory Board Chair Daniel Singley, Ph.D., International Fathers' Mental Health Day is held annually on the day after Father's Day (June 16 this year) to highlight key aspects of paternal mental health. Interviews are available with experts and fathers with lived experience.

At least one in 10 fathers suffer from postpartum depression during the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy and the year following birth. Even more will experience an anxiety disorder.

At least one in 10 fathers experience postpartum depression; most suffer in silence. Free help is available.

Nonprofit Postpartum Support International (PSI) is working to shatter the stigma surrounding PMHDs among fathers to normalize these conditions and to encourage dads and the people who love them to know the symptoms and where to get help. Research shows:



Postpartum depression and other PMHDs, including anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, and psychosis, affect 800,000 people a year.

As many as 50% of fathers suffer from PMHDs when their partner is suffering.

As many as 50% of fathers suffer from PMHDs when their partner is suffering.

As many as 18% of fathers develop a clinically significant anxiety disorder such as generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder at some point during their partner's pregnancy or the first year postpartum. Only 25% of those who suffer get help, and many parents are unaware that what they are experiencing is normal and treatable.

"Societal norms tell us that men are strong and should support their partners, which makes fathers feel like they are failing," Singley said. "Stigma and shame are huge reasons why so many men don't seek help, even though these conditions are common and treatable."

Men often exhibit different symptoms of depression. It can manifest itself as anger, irritation, frustration, and being short with people, or withdrawing from relationships. Dads may start drinking more alcohol or using other substances. Their loved ones and friends may not recognize the symptoms, and worse, may push struggling dads away at a time when they most need support.

"Many mental health professionals do not connect the behaviors associated with perinatal mental health disorders in men with the fact that the father may be depressed or have anxiety. We are working to change that," Singley said.

David Levine, M.D., a New Jersey pediatrician and former vice chair of PSI's Board of Directors, suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of his first son, Zachary, in 2013, and is now an advocate for dads' mental health.

"I thought Zachary hated me. Every time I was around him, he would cry. And then I started to obsessively worry he was crying constantly because there was something seriously wrong with him," Levine said. "As a pediatrician, I was keenly aware of all the potential issues. But I didn't realize I was suffering from postpartum depression."

Levine kept his feelings inside, as many fathers do. When Zachary was about six weeks old, Levine had a breakdown, which led him - with the encouragement of his wife - to start therapy. "After a few months, I could finally breathe again; I was able to be the father I wanted to be, the dad Zachary and my wife needed me to be. And now I am part of a vibrant community helping other parents who are going through what I did."

Dads and their partners should know free support is available, and no diagnosis is needed to reach out for help. PSI offers coordination, comfort, and peer support, and helps people find resources online and in their own communities. Parents can call the PSI Helpline at 1-800-944-4773 (English and Spanish), text "help" to 1-800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish) or visit postpartum . The Connect by PSI app, available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store, provides free, easy access to resources.

"Adding a child to the family is stressful for all parents. There are many changes to your lifestyle, relationship, and finances, and it happens quickly; it is easy to lose your sense of self, just as you're trying to be the best parent and spouse you can," said Wendy Davis PhD, PMH-C, President and CEO of Postpartum Support International. "As part of PSI's commitment to a whole-family approach to perinatal mental health, we are proud to sponsor International Fathers' Mental Health Day to raise awareness and decrease the stigma dads often face."

PSI has an online Perinatal Mental Health Provider Directory that lists trained providers and support groups, and operates a Perinatal Psychiatric Consultation Program, through which medical providers can consult with an expert perinatal psychiatrist at no charge. PSI facilitates more than 50 free virtual support groups including those for dads, military families, LGBTQIA+ families, Spanish speakers, and more. PSI has a specialized support coordinator for dads, a volunteer who provides understanding and support for fathers who are struggling.

PSI's Chats for Dads phone meetings, held the first Tuesday of each month, provide a space where dads, partners, extended family members or other support people, and professionals can find answers and support from an expert and from each other. The sessions feature honest and compassionate talk about the adjustment to parenthood; information about how fatherhood can affect men; and helpful advice.

About Postpartum Support International

Postpartum Support International (PSI) was founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties parents can experience during and after pregnancy. PSI offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI also offers support, resources, best-practice training and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring compassionate and quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Call 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit postpartum , or download the Connect by PSI app.

