Consumer Price Index Rises 1.97 Percent By End Of May

Amman, June 11 (Petra) – The general consumer price index (CPI) reached 112.46 points by the end of May 2025, compared to 110.29 points during the same period in 2024, marking an increase of 1.97 percent, according to a monthly report issued Wednesday by the Department of Statistics.The rise in the cumulative CPI was primarily driven by a 19.44 percent increase in the personal effects group, a 12.62 percent increase in tobacco and cigarettes, a 7.77 percent rise in fruits and nuts, a 6.73 percent rise in tea, coffee, and cocoa, and a 5.41 percent increase in spices, food additives, and other foodstuffs.On a monthly basis, the CPI stood at 112.77 points in May 2025, compared to 110.58 points in May 2024, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 1.98 percent.At the commodity group level, the annual rise was mainly attributed to personal effects, fruits and nuts, tobacco and cigarettes, tea, coffee, cocoa, spices, and other food-related items. The increase was partially offset by decreases in household appliances, furniture, carpets, bedding, and fish and seafood products.The report also showed a 0.21 percent monthly increase in the CPI for May 2025, compared to 112.53 points in April 2025.Key contributors to the monthly rise included meat and poultry, fruits and nuts, clothing, tea, coffee, cocoa, and the restaurants and hotels group.