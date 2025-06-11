Kazakhstan Records Decline In Local Divorce Stats Over Recent Years
He made the remark during the event "Strong families-strong societies: family support policies in the OTS countries" within the framework of the Second Meeting of Ministers and Heads of Departments Responsible for Family and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku.
"Understanding and strengthening the role of the family is of particular importance. These cultural attitudes are clearly confirmed in practice. A recent study showed that for Kazakhstanis, the main family values are mutual care, respect, and support," he also said.
He claims that family values are alive and kicking in Kazakhstan, and they're pulling out all the stops to tackle domestic violence head-on. Digital support tools are being introduced. The state provides a legal and methodological framework and also acts through authorized and advisory bodies responsible for the implementation of family policy.
Kambarov noted that family support centers operate in every city and district. Their effective activities contribute to the prevention of social problems, the resolution of family conflicts, and the reduction of social tension, helping families cope with difficulties and creating conditions for their well-being.
