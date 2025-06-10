APAC Data Center Market Investment To Reach USD 174.81 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC Data Center Market is growing at a CAGR 9.31% of during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size by Investment (2030): USD 174.81 Billion

Market Size by Investment (2024): USD 102.45 Billion

CAGR By Investment (2024-2030): 9.31%

Market Size - Area (2030): 27.30 Million Square Feet

Power Capacity (2030 ): 6,063 Mw

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Facility Type, Infrastructure, It Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography

Largest Country by Investment (2024): China

Fastest Growing Country by Investment: Vietnam

Geographical Analysis: China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, And Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, And Other Southeast Asian Countries)

AI Integration Gains Momentum in APAC's Data Center Ecosystem

The rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the digital infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Fueled by the growing demand for automation and intelligent operations, countries are actively embedding AI into national strategies. For instance, the government of Hong Kong has announced plans to integrate AI for disaster response and energy monitoring, signaling a broader shift toward smart governance.

Data center operators are responding swiftly to this trend, building AI-ready facilities to support the surge in AI workloads across various industries. A notable example is Blackstone and ESR's September 2024 expansion in Japan, where they developed an advanced AI-based data center to meet evolving customer demands.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks around AI are beginning to take shape. While countries like Australia have initiated precautionary measures, global AI governance remains in its early phases. In line with this cautious but forward-thinking approach, NEXTDC revealed its plans in March 2024 to develop its S6 facility in Sydney, a purpose-built data center focused on AI Factories and sovereign AI development.

Powering a Sustainable Future: HVO Fuel for Data Center Generators

As sustainability continues to redefine modern infrastructure, data centers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are actively embracing cleaner energy solutions. A key innovation gaining significant traction is Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable, low-carbon alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Produced from refined waste vegetable oils and animal fats, HVO is a high-performance, paraffinic diesel solution. Crucially, it's fully compatible with existing diesel engines, serving as a seamless "drop-in" replacement without requiring engine modifications. This unique compatibility, coupled with its environmental benefits, positions HVO as a leading choice for backup power generation in data centers.

While still in its early adoption phase, HVO is projected for accelerated uptake in the coming years. Demonstrating industry leadership, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) became the first operator in Singapore to deploy HVO fuel across all its facilities in July 2024, aligning with its 2030 carbon neutrality goal. Similarly, GDS Services made a proactive shift in January 2024, transitioning to HVO-fueled generators and hydrogen fuel cells for backup power, reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy. These pioneering initiatives highlight HVO's pivotal role in driving sustainable data center operations across the APAC region.

In July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters. In January 2024, GDS Services announced that it had gradually switched diesel fuel generators to HVO fuel generators and hydrogen fuel cells for data center power backup.

APAC Data Center Power Capacity to Surge by 31.4 GW by 2030, Led by China, Malaysia, and India



Cumulatively, data center operators in APAC are expected to add over 31.4 GW of installed power capacity between 2025 and 2030. China is likely to lead the market by contributing more than 18.2 GW of this capacity, followed by Malaysia with over 3 GW and India with over 2.4 GW of installed power capacity. Taiwan is expected to add around 276 MW, making it the smallest contributor to this overall growth.

China at present dominates the APAC data center market, followed by Japan, and India. It accounts for approximately 49% of the overall data center investments in the area, excluding IT infrastructure, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators.

Southeast Asia emerges as a key destination for data centers, with countries like Indonesia, and Southeast Asia datacenter market contributed around 20.7% of the total investments in APAC, excluding IT infrastructure. The top data center destinations in APAC include Shanghai, Beijing in China, Mumbai and Chennai in India, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Batam and Jakarta in Indonesia, and Bangkok in Thailand.

Facility Type

Hyperscale Data CentersColocation Data CentersEnterprise Data Centers

Infrastructure

IT InfrastructureElectrical InfrastructureMechanical InfrastructureGeneral Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server InfrastructureStorage InfrastructureNetwork Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS SystemsGeneratorsTransfer Switches & SwitchgearPower Distribution UnitsOther Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling SystemsRacksOther Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH UnitsChiller UnitsCooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry CoolersOther Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-basedLiquid-based

General Construction

Core & Shell DevelopmentInstallation & Commissioning ServicesEngineering & Building DesignPhysical SecurityFire Detection & SuppressionDCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & IITier IIITier IV

Geography

APAC

ChinaHong KongAustraliaNew ZealandIndiaJapanSouth KoreaTaiwanRest of APAC

Southeast Asia

SingaporeIndonesiaMalaysiaThailandPhilippinesVietnamOther Southeast Asian Countries

Vendor Landscape

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

Micron Technology

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

QNAP Systems

Quantum

Seagate Technology

Super Micro Computer

Toshiba

Western Digital Wiwynn

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

CSF Advisers

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

NTT Facilities

PM Group Studio One Design

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

Corgan

CTCI

DPR Construction

Exyte (M+W Group)

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson Turner & Townsend

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ Vertiv

Airedale By Modine

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE

Envicool

Fuji Electric

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce

Rehlko (Kohler)

Siemens

Socomec Trane

Alibaba Group

AirTrunk

Amazon Web Services

BDx Data Centers

CDC Data Centres

China Unicom

China Mobile

China Telecom

Chindata Group

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Services

Google

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

NTT DATA

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

AdaniConneX

AIMS Data Centre

AT TOKYO

Beijing Sinnet Technology

CapitaLand

Chayora

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

CMC Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ePLDT

ESR

Etix Everywhere

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

Global Switch

Goodman

Haoyun Changsheng

Huawei Technologies

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

Iron Mountain

iTech Towers Data Centre Services

KT Corp

LG Uplus

Macquarie Data Centres

Mapletree Investments

Meta

Nxtra by Airtel

OneAsia Network

Pure Data Centres Group

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

Sify Technologies

Singtel

STACK Infrastructure

Techno Electric & Engineering Company

Telehouse

Telkom Indonesia

Tenglong Holding Group

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNET

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions YTL Data Center

Ada Infrastructure

BRIGHT RAY

BW Digital

CloudHQ

CyrusOne

DataGrid

Digital Halo

Doma Infrastructure Group

Epoch Digital

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Evolution Data Centres

FutureData

GreenSquareDC

Gaw Capital

Infracrowd Capital

K2 Data Centres

Megawide Construction Corporation

Open DC

Regal Orion

SC Zeus Data Centers

SEAX Global

Trifalga

TPG Angelo Gordon

YCO Cloud Yondr

