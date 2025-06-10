APAC Data Center Market Investment To Reach USD 174.81 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton
"APAC Data Center Market Investment to reach USD 174.81 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC Data Center Market is growing at a CAGR 9.31% of during 2024-2030.
Report Scope:
Market Size by Investment (2030): USD 174.81 Billion
Market Size by Investment (2024): USD 102.45 Billion
CAGR By Investment (2024-2030): 9.31%
Market Size - Area (2030): 27.30 Million Square Feet
Power Capacity (2030 ): 6,063 Mw
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Facility Type, Infrastructure, It Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography
Largest Country by Investment (2024): China
Fastest Growing Country by Investment: Vietnam
Geographical Analysis: China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, And Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, And Other Southeast Asian Countries)
AI Integration Gains Momentum in APAC's Data Center Ecosystem
The rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the digital infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Fueled by the growing demand for automation and intelligent operations, countries are actively embedding AI into national strategies. For instance, the government of Hong Kong has announced plans to integrate AI for disaster response and energy monitoring, signaling a broader shift toward smart governance.
Data center operators are responding swiftly to this trend, building AI-ready facilities to support the surge in AI workloads across various industries. A notable example is Blackstone and ESR's September 2024 expansion in Japan, where they developed an advanced AI-based data center to meet evolving customer demands.
At the same time, regulatory frameworks around AI are beginning to take shape. While countries like Australia have initiated precautionary measures, global AI governance remains in its early phases. In line with this cautious but forward-thinking approach, NEXTDC revealed its plans in March 2024 to develop its S6 facility in Sydney, a purpose-built data center focused on AI Factories and sovereign AI development.
Powering a Sustainable Future: HVO Fuel for Data Center Generators
As sustainability continues to redefine modern infrastructure, data centers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are actively embracing cleaner energy solutions. A key innovation gaining significant traction is Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable, low-carbon alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Produced from refined waste vegetable oils and animal fats, HVO is a high-performance, paraffinic diesel solution. Crucially, it's fully compatible with existing diesel engines, serving as a seamless "drop-in" replacement without requiring engine modifications. This unique compatibility, coupled with its environmental benefits, positions HVO as a leading choice for backup power generation in data centers.
While still in its early adoption phase, HVO is projected for accelerated uptake in the coming years. Demonstrating industry leadership, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) became the first operator in Singapore to deploy HVO fuel across all its facilities in July 2024, aligning with its 2030 carbon neutrality goal. Similarly, GDS Services made a proactive shift in January 2024, transitioning to HVO-fueled generators and hydrogen fuel cells for backup power, reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy. These pioneering initiatives highlight HVO's pivotal role in driving sustainable data center operations across the APAC region.
Recent vendor activities
-
In July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters.
In January 2024, GDS Services announced that it had gradually switched diesel fuel generators to HVO fuel generators and hydrogen fuel cells for data center power backup. It also announced that it plans to switch all facilities to renewable energy.
APAC Data Center Power Capacity to Surge by 31.4 GW by 2030, Led by China, Malaysia, and India
-
Cumulatively, data center operators in APAC are expected to add over 31.4 GW of installed power capacity between 2025 and 2030. China is likely to lead the market by contributing more than 18.2 GW of this capacity, followed by Malaysia with over 3 GW and India with over 2.4 GW of installed power capacity. Taiwan is expected to add around 276 MW, making it the smallest contributor to this overall growth.
China at present dominates the APAC data center market, followed by Japan, and India. It accounts for approximately 49% of the overall data center investments in the area, excluding IT infrastructure, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators.
Southeast Asia emerges as a key destination for data centers, with countries like Indonesia, and Southeast Asia datacenter market contributed around 20.7% of the total investments in APAC, excluding IT infrastructure.
The top data center destinations in APAC include Shanghai, Beijing in China, Mumbai and Chennai in India, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Batam and Jakarta in Indonesia, and Bangkok in Thailand.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility TypeHyperscale Data Centers Colocation Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers
InfrastructureIT Infrastructure Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure General Construction
IT InfrastructureServer Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure
Electrical InfrastructureUPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgear Power Distribution Units Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical InfrastructureCooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling SystemsCRAC & CRAH Units Chiller Units Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units
Cooling TechniquesAir-based Liquid-based
General ConstructionCore & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Physical Security Fire Detection & Suppression DCIM
Tier StandardTier I & II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
APACChina Hong Kong Australia New Zealand India Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC
Southeast AsiaSingapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Other Southeast Asian Countries
Vendor Landscape
IT Infrastructure Providers
-
Arista Networks
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Intel
Lenovo
Micron Technology
NEC
NetApp
Oracle
Pure Storage
Quanta Cloud Technology
QNAP Systems
Quantum
Seagate Technology
Super Micro Computer
Toshiba
Western Digital
Wiwynn
Prominent Construction Contractors
-
AECOM
Arup
Aurecon Group
CSF Advisers
DSCO Group
Gammon Construction
Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
NTT Facilities
PM Group
Studio One Design
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
-
AWP Architects
BYME Engineering
Chung Hing Engineers Group
Corgan
CTCI
DPR Construction
Exyte (M+W Group)
Fortis Construction
Hutchinson Builders
ISG
Kienta Engineering Construction
Linesight
LSK Engineering
Nakano Corporation
Obayashi Corporation
Powerware Systems
Red Engineering
Rider Levett Bucknall
Sato Kogyo
Sterling and Wilson
Turner & Townsend
Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
-
ABB
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Vertiv
Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors
-
Airedale By Modine
Alfa Laval
Canovate
Cyber Power Systems
Delta Electronics
EAE
Envicool
Fuji Electric
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HITEC Power Protection
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Narada
Piller Power Systems
Rolls-Royce
Rehlko (Kohler)
Siemens
Socomec
Trane
Prominent Data Center Investors
-
Alibaba Group
AirTrunk
Amazon Web Services
BDx Data Centers
CDC Data Centres
China Unicom
China Mobile
China Telecom
Chindata Group
Digital Realty
Equinix
GDS Services
Google
Keppel Data Centres
Microsoft
NTT DATA
NEXTDC
Princeton Digital Group
ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
-
AdaniConneX
AIMS Data Centre
AT TOKYO
Beijing Sinnet Technology
CapitaLand
Chayora
Chief Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom
CMC Telecom
Colt Data Centre Services
CtrlS Datacenters
DCI Data Centers
Digital Edge DC
DITO Telecommunity
Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group
EdgeConneX
Empyrion Digital
ePLDT
ESR
Etix Everywhere
FPT Telecom
Fujitsu
Global Switch
Goodman
Haoyun Changsheng
Huawei Technologies
Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
Iron Mountain
iTech Towers Data Centre Services
KT Corp
LG Uplus
Macquarie Data Centres
Mapletree Investments
Meta
Nxtra by Airtel
OneAsia Network
Pure Data Centres Group
Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
Sify Technologies
Singtel
STACK Infrastructure
Techno Electric & Engineering Company
Telehouse
Telkom Indonesia
Tenglong Holding Group
Vantage Data Centers
Viettel IDC
VNET
Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
YTL Data Center
New Entrants
-
Ada Infrastructure
BRIGHT RAY
BW Digital
CloudHQ
CyrusOne
DataGrid
Digital Halo
Doma Infrastructure Group
Epoch Digital
Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC
Evolution Data Centres
FutureData
GreenSquareDC
Gaw Capital
Infracrowd Capital
K2 Data Centres
Megawide Construction Corporation
Open DC
Regal Orion
SC Zeus Data Centers
SEAX Global
Trifalga
TPG Angelo Gordon
YCO Cloud
Yondr
