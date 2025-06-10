Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
APAC Data Center Market Investment To Reach USD 174.81 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton


"APAC Data Center Market Investment to reach USD 174.81 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the APAC Data Center Market is growing at a CAGR 9.31% of during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

Market Size by Investment (2030): USD 174.81 Billion

Market Size by Investment (2024): USD 102.45 Billion

CAGR By Investment (2024-2030): 9.31%

Market Size - Area (2030): 27.30 Million Square Feet

Power Capacity (2030 ): 6,063 Mw

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Facility Type, Infrastructure, It Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standard, and Geography

Largest Country by Investment (2024): China

Fastest Growing Country by Investment: Vietnam

Geographical Analysis: China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Rest of APAC, And Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, And Other Southeast Asian Countries)

AI Integration Gains Momentum in APAC's Data Center Ecosystem

The rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the digital infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Fueled by the growing demand for automation and intelligent operations, countries are actively embedding AI into national strategies. For instance, the government of Hong Kong has announced plans to integrate AI for disaster response and energy monitoring, signaling a broader shift toward smart governance.

Data center operators are responding swiftly to this trend, building AI-ready facilities to support the surge in AI workloads across various industries. A notable example is Blackstone and ESR's September 2024 expansion in Japan, where they developed an advanced AI-based data center to meet evolving customer demands.

At the same time, regulatory frameworks around AI are beginning to take shape. While countries like Australia have initiated precautionary measures, global AI governance remains in its early phases. In line with this cautious but forward-thinking approach, NEXTDC revealed its plans in March 2024 to develop its S6 facility in Sydney, a purpose-built data center focused on AI Factories and sovereign AI development.

Powering a Sustainable Future: HVO Fuel for Data Center Generators

As sustainability continues to redefine modern infrastructure, data centers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are actively embracing cleaner energy solutions. A key innovation gaining significant traction is Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable, low-carbon alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Produced from refined waste vegetable oils and animal fats, HVO is a high-performance, paraffinic diesel solution. Crucially, it's fully compatible with existing diesel engines, serving as a seamless "drop-in" replacement without requiring engine modifications. This unique compatibility, coupled with its environmental benefits, positions HVO as a leading choice for backup power generation in data centers.

While still in its early adoption phase, HVO is projected for accelerated uptake in the coming years. Demonstrating industry leadership, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) became the first operator in Singapore to deploy HVO fuel across all its facilities in July 2024, aligning with its 2030 carbon neutrality goal. Similarly, GDS Services made a proactive shift in January 2024, transitioning to HVO-fueled generators and hydrogen fuel cells for backup power, reinforcing its commitment to renewable energy. These pioneering initiatives highlight HVO's pivotal role in driving sustainable data center operations across the APAC region.

Recent vendor activities

  • In July 2024, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres announced that it had become the first data center operator in Singapore to use HVO fuel in generators in all facilities across Singapore, with the initial deployment of around 50,000 liters.
  • In January 2024, GDS Services announced that it had gradually switched diesel fuel generators to HVO fuel generators and hydrogen fuel cells for data center power backup. It also announced that it plans to switch all facilities to renewable energy.

APAC Data Center Power Capacity to Surge by 31.4 GW by 2030, Led by China, Malaysia, and India

  • Cumulatively, data center operators in APAC are expected to add over 31.4 GW of installed power capacity between 2025 and 2030. China is likely to lead the market by contributing more than 18.2 GW of this capacity, followed by Malaysia with over 3 GW and India with over 2.4 GW of installed power capacity. Taiwan is expected to add around 276 MW, making it the smallest contributor to this overall growth.
  • China at present dominates the APAC data center market, followed by Japan, and India. It accounts for approximately 49% of the overall data center investments in the area, excluding IT infrastructure, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators.
  • Southeast Asia emerges as a key destination for data centers, with countries like Indonesia, and Southeast Asia datacenter market contributed around 20.7% of the total investments in APAC, excluding IT infrastructure.
  • The top data center destinations in APAC include Shanghai, Beijing in China, Mumbai and Chennai in India, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Johor and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Batam and Jakarta in Indonesia, and Bangkok in Thailand.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility Type

  • Hyperscale Data Centers
  • Colocation Data Centers
  • Enterprise Data Centers

    Infrastructure

  • IT Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
  • General Construction

    IT Infrastructure

  • Server Infrastructure
  • Storage Infrastructure
  • Network Infrastructure

    Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems
  • Generators
  • Transfer Switches & Switchgear
  • Power Distribution Units
  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

    Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems
  • Racks
  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

    Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units
  • Chiller Units
  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
  • Other Cooling Units

    Cooling Techniques

  • Air-based
  • Liquid-based

    General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development
  • Installation & Commissioning Services
  • Engineering & Building Design
  • Physical Security
  • Fire Detection & Suppression
  • DCIM

    Tier Standard

  • Tier I & II
  • Tier III
  • Tier IV

    Geography

    APAC

  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of APAC

    Southeast Asia

  • Singapore
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Other Southeast Asian Countries

    Vendor Landscape

    IT Infrastructure Providers

    • Arista Networks
    • Atos
    • Broadcom
    • Cisco Systems
    • Dell Technologies
    • Extreme Networks
    • Fujitsu
    • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
    • Hitachi Vantara
    • Huawei Technologies
    • IBM
    • Inspur
    • Intel
    • Lenovo
    • Micron Technology
    • NEC
    • NetApp
    • Oracle
    • Pure Storage
    • Quanta Cloud Technology
    • QNAP Systems
    • Quantum
    • Seagate Technology
    • Super Micro Computer
    • Toshiba
    • Western Digital
    • Wiwynn

    Prominent Construction Contractors

    • AECOM
    • Arup
    • Aurecon Group
    • CSF Advisers
    • DSCO Group
    • Gammon Construction
    • Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
    • NTT Facilities
    • PM Group
    • Studio One Design

    Other Prominent Construction Contractors

    • AWP Architects
    • BYME Engineering
    • Chung Hing Engineers Group
    • Corgan
    • CTCI
    • DPR Construction
    • Exyte (M+W Group)
    • Fortis Construction
    • Hutchinson Builders
    • ISG
    • Kienta Engineering Construction
    • Linesight
    • LSK Engineering
    • Nakano Corporation
    • Obayashi Corporation
    • Powerware Systems
    • Red Engineering
    • Rider Levett Bucknall
    • Sato Kogyo
    • Sterling and Wilson
    • Turner & Townsend

    Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

    • ABB
    • Caterpillar
    • Cummins
    • Eaton
    • Rittal
    • Schneider Electric
    • STULZ
    • Vertiv

    Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

    • Airedale By Modine
    • Alfa Laval
    • Canovate
    • Cyber Power Systems
    • Delta Electronics
    • EAE
    • Envicool
    • Fuji Electric
    • Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
    • HITEC Power Protection
    • Legrand
    • Mitsubishi Electric
    • Narada
    • Piller Power Systems
    • Rolls-Royce
    • Rehlko (Kohler)
    • Siemens
    • Socomec
    • Trane

    Prominent Data Center Investors

    • Alibaba Group
    • AirTrunk
    • Amazon Web Services
    • BDx Data Centers
    • CDC Data Centres
    • China Unicom
    • China Mobile
    • China Telecom
    • Chindata Group
    • Digital Realty
    • Equinix
    • GDS Services
    • Google
    • Keppel Data Centres
    • Microsoft
    • NTT DATA
    • NEXTDC
    • Princeton Digital Group
    • ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

    Other Prominent Data Center Investors

    • AdaniConneX
    • AIMS Data Centre
    • AT TOKYO
    • Beijing Sinnet Technology
    • CapitaLand
    • Chayora
    • Chief Telecom
    • Chunghwa Telecom
    • CMC Telecom
    • Colt Data Centre Services
    • CtrlS Datacenters
    • DCI Data Centers
    • Digital Edge DC
    • DITO Telecommunity
    • Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group
    • EdgeConneX
    • Empyrion Digital
    • ePLDT
    • ESR
    • Etix Everywhere
    • FPT Telecom
    • Fujitsu
    • Global Switch
    • Goodman
    • Haoyun Changsheng
    • Huawei Technologies
    • Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)
    • Iron Mountain
    • iTech Towers Data Centre Services
    • KT Corp
    • LG Uplus
    • Macquarie Data Centres
    • Mapletree Investments
    • Meta
    • Nxtra by Airtel
    • OneAsia Network
    • Pure Data Centres Group
    • Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)
    • Sify Technologies
    • Singtel
    • STACK Infrastructure
    • Techno Electric & Engineering Company
    • Telehouse
    • Telkom Indonesia
    • Tenglong Holding Group
    • Vantage Data Centers
    • Viettel IDC
    • VNET
    • Yotta Infrastructure Solutions
    • YTL Data Center

    New Entrants

    • Ada Infrastructure
    • BRIGHT RAY
    • BW Digital
    • CloudHQ
    • CyrusOne
    • DataGrid
    • Digital Halo
    • Doma Infrastructure Group
    • Epoch Digital
    • Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC
    • Evolution Data Centres
    • FutureData
    • GreenSquareDC
    • Gaw Capital
    • Infracrowd Capital
    • K2 Data Centres
    • Megawide Construction Corporation
    • Open DC
    • Regal Orion
    • SC Zeus Data Centers
    • SEAX Global
    • Trifalga
    • TPG Angelo Gordon
    • YCO Cloud
    • Yondr

    Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

    APAC Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030

    APAC Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

    What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

    • How big is the APAC data center market?
    • What is the growth rate of the APAC data center market?
    • What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the APAC data center market by 2030?
    • How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the APAC data center market by 2030?
    • What are the key trends in the APAC data center market?

