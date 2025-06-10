T.D. Williamson Announces Strategic Investment From Apollo Funds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TDW has been a leader in the pipeline maintenance and integrity industry for over 100 years. The company offers a comprehensive suite of maintenance and asset optimization solutions that enhance safety, reliability, and performance throughout the full lifecycle of pipeline infrastructure. A recognized technology leader, TDW holds more than 500 registered patents, including innovations in advanced isolation, integrated pigging, in-line integrity assessment and repair - deployed across both infrastructure and utility end markets.

Bob McGrew, CEO of TDW, said, "At TDW, we are committed to delivering best-in-class, technically differentiated solutions to support the evolving needs of the operators of critical pipeline infrastructure. This investment by Apollo Funds, alongside our existing relationship with SCF Partners, marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to invest in meeting the needs of our customers through innovation and expanding our global reach."

Scott Browning, Partner at Apollo, said, "TDW has a long track record of innovation and serving customers across the pipeline industry value chain. We look forward to supporting TDW management and SCF to accelerate strategic growth initiatives that contribute to the safety, reliability and efficiency of energy infrastructure to help serve global energy demand trends."

"For over a century, TDW has stood at the forefront of pipeline integrity and innovation," commented Deviyani Misra-Godwin, Managing Director at SCF. "Over the past three years, we've seen tremendous growth in the company, with the team expanding its technology and product portfolio, deepening customer relationships, and continuing to lead the way on safety and operational excellence. We're honored to continue to work alongside TDW's world-class team and excited to welcome Apollo Funds as a strategic partner in this next chapter of growth."

TDW and SCF Partners were advised by Vinson & Elkins LLP, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised the Apollo Funds.

About T.D. Williamson

T.D. Williamson ("TDW") serves the gathering, transmission, and distribution sectors of the pipeline industry with a global portfolio of products and services, including advanced isolation, integrated pigging, integrity assessment and repair solutions. With both onshore and offshore applications, TDW offers expansive pipeline maintenance and asset optimization activities. TDW cultivates long-term relationships with pipeline operators that endure throughout the life of a pipeline. To learn more, visit .

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2025, Apollo had approximately $785 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit .

About SCF Partners

Founded in 1989, SCF provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build and grow leading energy service, equipment, and technology companies that operate throughout the world. SCF has invested in more than 80 platform companies, made more than 370 additional acquisitions, and developed 18 publicly listed energy service and equipment companies over its history. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has offices in Aberdeen and Australia. For more information, please visit .

