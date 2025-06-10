Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AEM United States Ag Tractor And Combine Report May 2025


2025-06-10 01:16:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
May YTD - May Beginning
Inventory
2025 2024 %Chg 2025 2024 %Chg May-2025
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP 14,898 16,717 -10.9 53,379 60,091 -11.2 71,766
40 < 100 HP 4,696 5,015 -6.4 18,768 20,721 -9.4 30,815
100+ HP 1,422 2,034 -30.1 7,181 9,647 -25.6 9,012
Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,016 23,766 -11.6 79,328 90,459 -12.3 111,593
4WD Farm Tractors 176 290 -39.3 1,004 1,615 -37.8 710
Total Farm Tractors 21,192 24,056 -11.9 80,332 92,074 -12.8 112,303
Self-Prop Combines 317 401 -20.9 1,253 2,210 -43.3 1,065

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: .
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at ... .
CONTACT: Statistics Department Association of Equipment Manufacturers 414.272.0943 ...

