Teledyne GFD Partners With Industrial Detection Solutions To Localise Manufacturing In KSA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Teledyne Gas & Flame Detection (Teledyne GFD) is supporting its business presence in the Middle East by partnering with Industrial Detection Solutions (IDS) to establish a new 699 m2 manufacturing facility in Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

This partnership will enable the local production of high-precision sensors for detecting toxic and combustible gases, helping to protect workers and assets at oil and gas production/drilling facilities, LNG/CNG plants, and refining and petrochemical sites. A grand opening ceremony will officially declare the plant open on June19th, 2025.

Gas detection is an essential safety aspect throughout the oil and gas industry. With so much activity in the Middle East, Teledyne GFD wanted to bring the production of key gas detection solutions closer to their point of use. This strategy also aligns with the IKTVA (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) programme that promotes local manufacturing in KSA.

IKTVA is an initiative to increase economic diversification and create a sustainable ecosystem in KSA's oil and gas industry. The programme aims to increase the use of in-Kingdom suppliers, expand local supply chain capabilities and capacities, and drive industry collaboration through supplier development.

By partnering with Industrial Detection Solutions, Teledyne GFD will help to meet the ambitions of the IKTVA via the local manufacture of popular products like its DM-700 toxic gas sensor, and FP-700 and IR-700 combustible gas sensors.

ensures that manufacturing is closer to both customers and suppliers, enabling even faster delivery of class-leading gas detection products in support of more efficient supply chains,” says Thomas Moeller, VP Sales & Marketing at Teledyne GFD.“The proven solutions manufactured in KSA will better serve a vast regional industry that recognises the importance of a robust and prevalent safety culture. We are proud to be part of KSA's remarkable ongoing journey of economic and industrial growth, and we look forward to a successful future together.”

Theis a non-intrusive 'smart' sensor that detects and monitors oxygen and toxic gases in the air using electrochemical sensor technology. The intelligent, plug-in, field-replaceable cell automatically recognises gas type and range. Teledyne GFD'sis also a non-intrusive 'smart' sensor, this time for the detection and monitoring of combustible gases over the range of 0-100% LEL using catalytic bead sensor technology. Theis a similar solution for combustible hydrocarbon gases. It uses miniature non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) optical sensor technology to detect and monitor gases over the range of 0-100% LEL.

All of these gas detectors support maximum safety with an innovative design that virtually eliminates sensor failure due to water ingress, corrosion, vibration or transient spikes.