Nokia Leonardo To Deliver Worldwide Mission-Critical Private Wireless Networks For Public Safety And Critical Infrastructures



Leonardo's Mission Critical Services platform (MC_linX) will be integrated into Nokia's Core Enterprise Solutions. The integrated solution will enable real-time communication, emergency response, and situational awareness for public safety, power utilities, and railways.

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced a partnership with Leonardo, a global leader in Aerospace, Defense, and Security, to deliver cutting-edge mission-critical services worldwide integrated into Nokia's Core Enterprise Solutions. The solid collaboration strengthens Nokia's leadership in secure and scalable private wireless connectivity for essential services like public safety and industrial segments such as energy and railways that demand the highest performance, resilience, and reliability levels.

Nokia will embed Leonardo's flagship Mission Critical Services platform MC_linX a next-generation broadband mission-critical services platform, into Nokia's enterprise solutions portfolio. This technology combination will deliver worldwide a pre-integrated solution that accelerates deployment, reduces complexity, and ensures operational readiness. It also enables faster emergency response, increasing operational safety, and improving service reliability – ultimately benefiting communities and essential services worldwide.

“By combining Nokia's robust private wireless and core software capabilities with Leonardo's trusted mission-critical technologies, we are delivering a seamless solution that meets the stringent demands of industries like public safety, energy, and rail. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to empowering critical infrastructure with secure, real-time, resilient communication solutions,” said Prakash Sagadopan, head of Enterprise Wide Area Networks, Nokia.

“We are thrilled that Nokia selected Leonardo's MC_linX for the integration into their Core Enterprise Solutions after an in-depth competitive process. Leveraging the high scalability and reliability of our Mission Critical Services platform together with Nokia we provide an entirely made in Europe, unparalleled communication ecosystem for Public Safety and Critical Infrastructures,” said Claudio Rando, SVP marketing & sales, Leonardo Cyber & Security Solutions Division.

Fully compliant with 3GPP standards, the MC_linX platform enables mission-critical push-to-talk, video, and data services over private and commercial LTE/5G networks, supporting real-time communication, enhanced situational awareness, and fast, coordinated responses. Nokia's Core Enterprise Solutions offer customized, low-footprint core modules optimized for mission-critical communications in public safety, utilities, and railway operations.

