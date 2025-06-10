Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Maghreb Steadfastness Convoy Reaches Libya En Route To Gaza


2025-06-10 10:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, June 10 (KUNA) -- The Maghreb Steadfastness Convoy to break the Gaza siege reached Libya on Tuesday, completing its first 24-hour leg from Tunis.
Convoy's Spokesman Nabil Sioufi said 165 cars and buses carrying about 2,000 Tunisian and Algerian volunteers are now heading across Libya toward the Libyan-Egyptian border and the Rafah crossing.
Libyan security forces and field medicine and support center vehicles were deployed to escort the convoy, which authorities split into three groups for smoother entry.
Adel Al-Ratab, coordinator of the Zliten to support Al-Aqsa campaign, told Libyan media that the authorities had divided the convoy into three parts to facilitate its entry into Libya.
Participants will camp tonight in Jodaem, parade tomorrow in Tripoli's Martyrs' Square, spend a second night in Zliten, and then drive east. Organizers report more volunteers signing up, he said.
Launched Monday under the slogan "We march to Gaza by land, sea and air," the convoy includes Maghreb activists and will be joined by additional international supporters in Cairo. (end)
