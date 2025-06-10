Jacobs Selected To Strengthen Transmission And Distribution Infrastructure For Bonneville Power Administration

Grand Coulee Modernization Program Enhances Grid Reliability and Power Delivery Across Eight U.S. States

DALLAS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) has been selected by Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) to provide engineering and advisory services for the Grand Coulee Modernization Program , a critical initiative aimed at enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and longevity of transmission and distribution infrastructure supporting the largest power-generating dam in the U.S.

As the backbone of BPA's power delivery system, Grand Coulee Dam plays a vital role in transmitting more than 21 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually to customers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, western Montana, and parts of California, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Canada. As the owner's consultant, Jacobs will provide project management, scoping, engineering and strategic advisory services to modernize substation infrastructure, optimize transmission pathways, enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued delivery of high-quality power to BPA's customers.

"Through this new agreement, Jacobs will apply its experience in energy and infrastructure to support BPA in delivering resilient, secure and cost-effective power solutions to communities across the Pacific Northwest," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Ó Cléirigh. "This collaboration reinforces Jacobs' dedication to advancing critical capital projects, modernizing utility infrastructure and strategically positioning BPA to meet future load demand with efficiency and reliability."

"Grand Coulee dam plays a critical role powering our communities given its current capacity of more than 7,000 megawatts," said BPA spokesperson Kevin Wingert. "Modernizing and making the current switchyards more reliable for the future will preserve current utility infrastructure and allow Grand Coulee to quickly and safely ramp up and down generation depending on grid demand – critical as AI Data Centers and other power dense applications come online."

The Grand Coulee Program builds upon Jacobs' Owner's Consultant projects with BPA, including the Ross Complex Redevelopment program that manages BPA's power transmission for the Northwestern U.S., and the Facilities Portfolio Delivery Program that includes the refurbishment, maintenance and new construction of BPA facilities across multiple states.

Recently, the Grand Coulee Program was transferred from the Bureau of Reclamation to BPA to expedite efficient facility modernization at a lower cost.

This program builds on Jacobs' transmission and distribution key wins in the U.S., namely Program Manager and Owners Engineer for Xcel Energy , supporting major programs comprising critical transmission, distribution and generation projects in North and Central U.S.

Jacobs is ranked by Engineering News-Record No. 1 in the Top 50 Program Management Firms list in 2024.

