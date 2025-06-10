Introducing Lumelight: New Benefits Provider Launches To Help U.S. Employers Manage Growing Regulatory Demands

With U.S. organizations facing an increasingly complex web of federal and state health benefit regulations, Lumelight was formed through the combination of providers specializing in compliance, claims and analytics including Healthcare Reporting, MZQ Consulting, CXC Solutions, Benefits Comply and Consova. Serving more than 40,000 employers, brokers, third-party administrators and health plans, Lumelight eases employers' compliance burden by delivering a full suite of data-driven tools, expert analysis, services and support.

With a significant investment commitment from strategic health care investor, Water Street Healthcare Partners, Lumelight has appointed two industry leaders to advance its plans for growth and expansion. Jason Hall, former CEO of Benefit Resource, joins as chief executive officer, bringing leadership experience in employee benefits. Joining him as executive chairman is Ken Paulus, a seasoned executive who has spearheaded health care services businesses including Prime Therapeutics and Allina Health.

"Lumelight represents a bold and much needed shift in our industry," said newly appointed Lumelight CEO Jason Hall. "Plan sponsors are navigating a perfect storm – skyrocketing health care costs, mounting regulatory pressures and increasing plan complexity. Lumelight helps them find and eliminate unnecessary costs and inefficiencies, allowing them to offer more competitive benefits that attract and retain top talent."

He added, "Our mission is to redefine compliance as a contributor to building value in organizations. By offering our customers a new level of choice, support and control in managing their benefit requirements, we free them to focus on what matters most: serving their customers."

"Lumelight is blazing a new path as the first benefits provider to offer a full suite of compliance and claims options, empowering organizations to choose the solutions that work best for them. With Water Street's support, we will expand Lumelight's capabilities through continued innovation and strategic acquisitions," said Ken Paulus, executive chairman, Lumelight.

Lumelight is a leading integrated benefits provider helping U.S. employers and health plans manage increasingly complex regulatory requirements. Combining advanced technology with specialized services, Lumelight offers a comprehensive platform of health benefit compliance, claims and analytics solutions, empowering organizations with new levels of choice, support and control. The company serves more than 40,000 employers, brokers, third-party administrators and health plans across the United States.

