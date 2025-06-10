Fusion Capital Management Partners With Burney Company As Outsourced Chief Investment Officer, Leveraging 50 Years Of U.S. Equity Management Expertise

Tech-enabled RIA selects proven investment partner to bolster advisor capabilities and improve client outcomes

DALLAS and RESTON, Va., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Capital Management, a technology-enabled RIA serving over 75 partner advisors with more than $1 billion in assets under management, today announced its selection of The Burney Company as its Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO). This strategic partnership combines Fusion's innovative advisor support platform with Burney's five decades of proven investment management expertise and sophisticated equity research capabilities.

The partnership enables Fusion's network of entrepreneurial financial advisors to access institutional-quality investment management while maintaining the flexibility and control that defines the Fusion advantage.

Burney provides Fusion's advisors with three key benefits:



Active equity strategies, including tax efficient implementations

Customized asset allocation solutions designed to meet diverse client needs Portfolio comparison tool that helps advisors win more assets

Custom Solutions for Complex Client Situations

Central to the partnership is Burney's ability to design custom asset allocation solutions that address the unique challenges facing Fusion's advisor network. Many advisors work with clients who have existing low-basis positions in various strategies, requiring sophisticated transitional planning and tax-aware investment approaches.

"We chose Burney because they check all the boxes you want to see in an institutional investment manager," said Bryce Engel, CEO of Fusion Capital Management. "Their track record, consistent performance across market cycles, and steady-handed approach to investment management provide exactly what our advisors need. But what truly sets them apart is their flexibility and willingness to design custom solutions around our advisors' specific client situations. This speaks volumes to their capabilities and their commitment to making our advisors more successful."

"Since implementing Burney's asset allocation models in late November 2024," Bryce added, "the partnership has demonstrated its value through the challenging market environment we experienced in early 2025 as multi-asset class implementations have generally outperformed equity centric strategies. We couldn't be happier with Burney's implementation."

Empowering Advisor Success

The OCIO partnership aligns with Fusion's core mission of delivering financial freedom to financial advisors by removing operational burdens and enabling focus on client relationships and business growth.

"Fusion exists to help small and mid-sized advisors take the everyday administrivia off their plate so they can focus on what they do best: growing their business and serving their clients," added Engel. "By partnering with Burney, we're taking the most complex part of advisory work – investment management – and placing it in the steady, experienced hands of a firm that's been doing this successfully for five decades. This frees our advisors to concentrate on client relationships and practice growth."

Wayne Ferbert, Senior Managing Director of Burney Advisor Services, emphasized the natural fit between the two firms' philosophies. "Fusion's commitment to advisor independence and operational excellence mirrors our own approach to supporting independent advisors," said Ferbert. "Our role as their OCIO allows us to provide the sophisticated investment management and research capabilities that help their advisors compete at the highest level, while Fusion handles the technology and operational infrastructure that makes their practices more efficient."

About The Burney Company Founded in 1974, The Burney Company is an SEC-registered investment advisor managing $3 billion in assets. The firm's proprietary Size & Style Responsive approach to U.S. equity management has delivered results through multiple market cycles. Burney was recently ranked the #3 Financial Advisory Firm in the U.S. on the CNBC FA 100 list for 2024. Burney Advisor Services is a division of Burney that delivers investment management and practice management services to independent RIAs. For more information, visit

About Fusion Capital Management Founded in 2011, Fusion Capital Management is a tech-enabled RIA delivering financial freedom to financial advisors through transparent pricing, operational flexibility, and comprehensive support. Serving over 75 partner advisors managing more than $1 billion in AUM, Fusion combines innovative fintech with deep operational infrastructure to help advisors run their practices with efficiency, flexibility, and control. Investment advisory services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC registered investment advisor. For more information, visit .

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment advisory services are offered through The Burney Company and Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, both SEC registered investment advisors. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Burney Company

