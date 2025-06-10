Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme


2025-06-10 06:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 04 December 2024, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 2.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 June 2025.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 02 June 2025 to 06 June 2025 (except for 05 June, which was a Bank Holiday):

Number
of shares

Avg. purchase
price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

02 June 2025

60,000

168.56

10,113,600

03 June 2025

70,000

168.54

11,797,800

04 June 2025

70,000

167.59

11,731,300

06 June 2025

70,000

168.68

11,807,600

Accumulated for the period

270,000

45,450,300

Accumulated under the programme

12,241,533

1,887,679,353


Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,618,218 treasury shares corresponding to 1.246% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

  • Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, ...
  • Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ...
  • Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, ...

Visit tryg.com

Attachment

  • Weekly report on share buyback programme 02 June 2025 - 06 June 2025

MENAFN10062025004107003653ID1109655273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search