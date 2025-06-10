Transactions In Connection With Share Buyback Programme
|
|
Number
|
Avg. purchase
|
Transaction value, DKK
|
02 June 2025
|
60,000
|
168.56
|
10,113,600
|
03 June 2025
|
70,000
|
168.54
|
11,797,800
|
04 June 2025
|
70,000
|
167.59
|
11,731,300
|
06 June 2025
|
70,000
|
168.68
|
11,807,600
|
Accumulated for the period
|
270,000
|
|
45,450,300
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
12,241,533
|
|
1,887,679,353
Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.
Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 7,618,218 treasury shares corresponding to 1.246% of the total share capital.
Contact information:
- Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP +45 20 18 82 67, ... Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, ... Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Director +45 22 75 89 04, ...
Visit tryg.com
Attachment
-
Weekly report on share buyback programme 02 June 2025 - 06 June 2025
