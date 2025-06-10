Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Technology Analysis And Global Market Forecast Report 2025: A $794.5 Billion Industry By 2029 - Mab And Cell & Gene Therapies Lead The Way
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$499.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$794.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Overview Current Market Scenario Segmental Analysis Technological Advances Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Biologic and Synthetic Drug Comparison Biologic Manufacturing Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process Macroeconomic Factors Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Cell and Gene Therapy Supply Chain
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Market Drivers Growing Demand for Biologics Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals Product Development Collaborations and Agreements Transition Toward Personalized Medicines Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Market Restraints Emergence of Biosimilars Complex Manufacturing, Lack of Skilled Professionals and High Production Costs Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries Technological Innovations in Biologics
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S. Approval Process European Union Approval Process Asia-Pacific Approval Process
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Advances in Monoclonal Antibodies Antibody-Drug Conjugates Bispecific Antibodies Nanobodies Single-Chain Variable Fragments Antibodies Antibody Mimetics Antibody Fusion Proteins Advances in Vaccines Advances in Cell and Gene Therapies
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Overview Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product Type Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Peptide Hormones Cell and Gene Therapy Others Market Analysis by Source Type Mammalian Microbial Others Market Analysis by Application Oncology Autoimmune Disease Infectious Diseases Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Highest Selling Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market Share Analysis Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Peptide Hormones Cell and Gene Therapy Strategic Initiatives Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships Acquisitions Other Strategies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Biologics Therapeutic Drug Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Sustainability Trends and Initiatives Environmental Social and Governance Initiatives ESG Risk Ratings Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
