Royal Jordanian Achieves JD 21.5M Net Profit For 2025

- 4.4m passengers carried and 11% growth in operating revenue

- Enhancing operational efficiency was key priority, directly reflected in performance

AMMAN - The General Assembly of Royal Jordanian (RJ) Airlines held its ordinary and extraordinary meeting on Monday, virtually, chaired by Samer Majali, Vice Chairman, CEO Designated on behalf of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Said Darwazah as he is currently outside the country on a business trip.

The meeting was in the presence of Board members, a representative of the Companies Controller Department, representatives of the Government Investment Management Company, external auditors Ernst and Young, as well as a number of shareholders and employees.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors' report on the company's activities and results for the financial year 2025, the business plan for 2026, the auditors' report, the annual balance sheet, and the profit and loss statement for the fiscal year were discussed and approved by the General Assembly.

In the same context, the extraordinary General Assembly meeting was held for several key purposes aligned with the company's direction, aimed at strengthening its investment base and diversifying its sources of income, according to RJ statement.

In his opening remarks, Majali stated that 2025 represented an exceptional milestone in the company's journey, as Royal Jordanian achieved unprecedented financial and operational results that confirm the success of the transformation strategy adopted since 2021.

He also expressed appreciation for the continued Royal Hashemite patronage of RJ, highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to the company and the laying of the foundation stone for the new air cargo terminal, reinforcing Jordan's logistics role, as well as the recent visit of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein to the company's headquarters.

Majali commended the ongoing support of the Jordanian government, which has played a key role in enabling RJ to implement its strategic plans, overcome various challenges, enhance operational efficiency, and improve institutional performance.

He stated that the achievements recorded by Royal Jordanian during 2025 reflect the strength of its operational model and the effectiveness of its cost-control and revenue optimisation policies.

The company recorded a net profit of JD21.5 million, including non-recurring capital gains, compared to a net loss of JD3.5 million in 2024. This turnaround was driven by a significant increase in operating revenues, which grew by 11 per cent to reach JD829 million.

RJ also recorded strong operational indicators, including carrying 4.4 million passengers, representing an 18 per cent increase, and achieving load factor of 81 per cent, the highest in the company's historyalong with advanced on-time performance levels.

This positioned Royal Jordanian among the top five airlines globally in punctuality, reflecting the efficiency of its network management and improved operational returns.

In terms of fleet modernisation, Majali noted that 2025 witnessed a significant milestone with the introduction of 19 new aircraft, including Airbus A320neo and Embraer E2 models serving short- and medium-haul routes.

The airline also commenced the refurbishment of its Boeing 787-8 fleet and the introduction of in-flight connectivity, bringing the fleet modernisation to around 80 per cent, making it among the most modern in the region.

The full fleet upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, which will also see the introduction of the first two Boeing 787-9 aircraft for long-haul operations, in addition to three Airbus A321neo aircraft for medium-haul routes, as part of a strategy to expand the fleet to around 40 aircraft in the coming years.

The RJ also continued its qualitative expansion, launching key destinations including Washington, Mumbai, Damascus, Aleppo, Benghazi, Casablanca and Najaf. Key planned destinations for 2026 include Hamburg, Munich, Dallas and Vienna.

On the investment front, and as part of restructuring its investment portfolio, Royal Jordanian increased its stake in the Jordan Flight Catering Company to 51 per cent, maintained full ownership of Jordan Airline Training and Simulation JATS, and holds a 90 per cent stake in Jordan Airports Company, in addition to the reactivation of Amman City Airport, further strengthening the integration of air transport and supporting services.

Regarding the first quarter of 2026, Majali noted that results will be impacted by exceptional regional conditions, most notably escalating tensions and the effects of the war, which have disrupted civil aviation operations, led to flight rerouting, and necessitated adjustments to flight routes to ensure the highest safety standards, in addition to the sharp rise in global fuel prices, which has increased operating costs.

Majali emphasised that Royal Jordanian has demonstrated a responsible national role during this period by ensuring the continuity of civil air transport operations and managing operational challenges with flexibility and efficiency.

This has contributed to maintaining travel movement, transporting passengers and supporting sectors related to tourism, trade and humanitarian services, according to RJ statement.