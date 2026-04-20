Prez Murmu Extends Greetings On Civil Services Day, Praises Civil Servants For Strengthening Governance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to civil servants on Civil Services Day and praised their commitment to strengthening governance and building a more equitable and progressive nation.

In a statement, the President said, "Warm greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day. Your commitment continues to strengthen responsive governance and reinforce public institutions. From the formulation of innovative, future-oriented and citizen-centric policies, to their effective implementation on the ground, your work significantly impacts the quality of life of millions."

"As Bharat advances with renewed aspirations, your integrity and empathy will be instrumental in bridging gaps, fostering inclusivity, and strengthening trust between the State and its citizens. May you continue to uphold the highest standards of public service and contribute meaningfully to the building of a more equitable and progressive nation," she added.

The Civil Services Day is observed annually as an occasion for civil servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work.

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of the All India Administrative Service, where he described civil servants as the steel frame of India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended warm wishes to the civil servants on the occasion, and said, "On Civil Services Day, greetings to our civil servants. Their dedication to implementing policies, strengthening governance, and serving citizens with integrity plays a vital role in nation-building. May this occasion further fortify their commitment to contribute to the nation."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also took to social media to wish civil servants on Civil Services Day.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "On this Civil Services Day, we salute the dedication, integrity, and tireless service of our civil service professionals who shape the nation's progress. Your commitment to governance and public welfare inspires trust and drives change. Thank you for being the backbone of a stronger, more resilient India."