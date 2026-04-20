Rakesh Bedi Upset With Farah Khan For Never Casting Him In Any Of Her Films Despite Their Close Friendship

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who recently took the internet by storm with his impeccable performance in Dhurandhar, expressed his disappointment with filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan.

Filmmaker Farah Khan who recently arrived at Rakesh Bedi's house to shoot her new vlog for her YouTube channel, learnt of her good friend being a little upset with her for never casting him in any of her movies

Rakesh said,“I am also very angry with you because you never took me in any of your films.”

Farah, in return, asked, "Mereko bol kaunsi picture main tere liye role achha tha (Tell me which role suited you in my films)?"

Farah also gave an example of Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na but Rakesh seemed in no mood to understand.

He teased Farah and said, "Do dialogues bahut common hai humari industry main, arey tu bata kaunsi film main leta aur dusra, 'Agli film mein pakka lunga (Two dialogues are very common in the industry. First is 'you tell me which role would I have casted you' and the second is 'I will definitely be cast in the next picture')!”

Farah then assured Rakesh that she will surely cast him in her next project, with both of them giggling together. Rakesh then said that he could never be angry with Farah.

Later in the video, Farah while talking to the camera in Rakesh's absence was seen admitting that she should have casted Rakesh in her movies.

Talking about Rakesh Bedi, the actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than four decades, has finally tasted what actual success means, after his recently released Dhurandhar became a blockbuster.

The veteran star is best known for his impeccable comic timing across television and films.

He has been a part the iconic TV shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and others.

In Bollywood, he delivered memorable performances in Chashme Buddoor, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Phir Hera Pheri, Gharwali Baharwali and many others.

–IANS

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