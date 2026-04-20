Voting Underway In Aizawl Municipal Corporation Under Tight Security

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, April 21 (IANS) Voting for the 19-member Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) commenced on Tuesday morning amid tight security arrangements, election officials said.

People, including women, turned out in large numbers, forming queues at most of the 275 polling stations across the civic body urban areas.

Polling began at 7 A.M. and will continue uninterrupted until 5 P.M. A total of 2.39 lakh voters, including 1.26 lakh women, are eligible to cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of 68 candidates, of whom 28 are women, contesting in the civic body polls.

Election authorities, along with the state police, have put in place elaborate measures to ensure that the polling process remains free, fair, and transparent.

The Mizoram government has declared a public holiday in areas under the AMC on Tuesday to enable voters to exercise their franchise.

“All eligible voters have been urged to exercise their franchise. On the day of polling, all government offices, educational institutions, and public sector establishments within the AMC jurisdiction will remain closed,” an official notification stated.

Officials of the Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) said that nearly 94 per cent of the 2,768 senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and individuals with chronic illnesses have already cast their votes through the home voting facility.

According to an SEC official, the candidates comprise 40 men and 28 women representing four major political parties, all contesting for seats in the civic body.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement, the main Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress have fielded 19 candidates each, while the BJP has nominated 11 candidates.

The previous AMC elections were held in February 2021, when the MNF secured a majority by winning 11 seats.

The Zoram People's Movement won six seats, while the Congress secured two seats.

Although the municipality's term ended on March 1, the State Election Commission deferred the election process due to administrative reasons. These included the state Assembly's budget session, which concluded on March 16, as well as ongoing state Board examinations.

The State Election Commission has also enforced the Model Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates. Votes will be counted on April 27.