Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park To Produce Bicycles
The newly registered resident is set to roll out a bicycle production project right in the heart of the industrial park. The project's investment value hits the nail on the head at 8.6 million manat, which is the same as $5 million in the grand scheme of things.
"The enterprise, which will use advanced Chinese technologies, will produce more than 44,000 bicycles per year at the initial stage, and it's planned to raise the annual production capacity to 70,000 units in the next stage," the agency said.
To note, a total of 28 business entities have hit the ground running with residency status in the Aghdam Industrial Park, while four entrepreneurs are left out in the cold with non-residency status. Entrepreneurs have put their money where their mouth is, investing over 115 million manat ($67 million) into the hustle and bustle of the Industrial Park, and in doing so, they've created more than 650 permanent jobs, turning dreams into reality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment