Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Unaware Of CM, DCM Delhi Visit Agenda Says RCB Stampede May Be Discussed

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are on a visit to Delhi, the state's Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he doesn't know the agenda of their visit.

However, Parameshwara added that they might have gone to provide information about the Bengaluru stampede tragedy to the party high command.

"I don't know why they have gone. They might have gone to provide information about the stampede tragedy to the party's high command. The party high command did not call me. If they do, I will also go..." Parameshwara said during a presser.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi today.

Caste census and RCB victory parade stampede likely on agenda

According to the sources, the key agenda of the meeting of Karnataka leaders with the party high command revolves around the issue of caste-census. The sources added that they might have a discussion on the Bengaluru stampede also.

The Congress sources said, "Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar likely to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi today at Indira Bhawan in Delhi at 11 am. Caste census issue is the agenda of the meeting, Bengaluru stampede issue can be discussed too."

Speaking on the Bengaluru stampede, the Karnataka Home Minister stated that a meeting was held yesterday on the issue.

He said, "A meeting was held yesterday on the stampede issue. We have to submit a report to the court. We discussed in the meeting what should be conveyed on behalf of the government..."

The stampede that occurred during celebrations outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations claimed 11 lives.

Legal battle over stampede: Petition hearing today

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petition filed by the Marketing and Revenue Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale today. The petition was filed to challenge the legality of his arrest in connection with the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka HC granted interim relief to the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), who had approached the court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them in connection with the stampede case.

In an interim order, the court directed the state police not to take any coercive action against them until further orders. The High Court adjourned the case to June 9.