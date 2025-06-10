World Snooker Championship Post Event Analysis 2025: BBC Secures Snooker Broadcasting Rights Until 2032 In Landmark Deal Extension

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the record-breaking 2025 World Snooker Championship, featuring insights into its sponsorships, broadcasting milestones, and attendance. With 29M streams across BBC platforms and a renewed BBC rights deal until 2032, the championship highlights its growing popularity in the UK snooker scene.

Across the UK, the 2025 World Snooker Championship achieved a record-breaking 29 million streams across the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and BBC Sport app. The tournament achieved a cumulative television reach of 12.6 million viewers across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC Four in the UK.

At the beginning of 2025, the World Snooker Tour renewed its long-running rights deal with the BBC, the UK public-service broadcaster, until 2032. The five-year deal extension ensures that the World Snooker Tour's flagship 'Triple Crown' events (the World Championship, the UK Championship, and the Masters) remain free-to-air across the UK.

UK-based television sports production and media company Sunset+Vine announced in 2024 that it will be the new official production partner for the BBC's snooker coverage. This deal runs through 2027; no production partner has signed for BBC's five-year deal through to 2032 to date.

The 2025 World Snooker Championship had an estimated sponsorship revenue of $1.71 million.

The 2025 World Snooker Championship's largest agreed partnership in terms of annual value is the tournament's deal with Halo, the workflow automation software company, which served as the competition's title sponsor. The deal is worth an estimated $1 million annually.

Nongfu Spring, the mineral water supplier, have been a partner of the World Snooker Tour since 2023-2024 and the partnership has been agreed to continue through the 2024-25 season. The deal covers the Triple Crown Series and the Welsh Open only.

Star Xing Pai, the snooker table manufacturer, have served as an official supplier of the World Snooker Tour since 2009 and the partnership has been confirmed to continue through the 2024-2025 season.

The 2025 World Snooker Championship saw a total prize money of £2,395,000 ($3,195,624). The winner, Zhao Xintong, took home a prize of £500,000 ($667,249), with the runner-up, Mark Williams, claiming £200,000 ($266,899).? Mark Allen won the prize for the tournament's highest break at the Crucible received a bonus of £15,000 ($20,015). He achieved the only 147 of the year's championship and the 15th maximum break ever witnessed at the venue.

In comparison to other snooker tournaments, the winner of the Saudi Arabia Masters also receives £500,000 ($667,249), whilst the winner of the Masters received £350,000 ($467,608).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



World Snooker Championship 2025 Viewership and Domestic Media Rights World Snooker Championship 2025 Broadcasters Breakdown

3. Sponsorship Landscape



World Snooker Championship 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio World Snooker Championship 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

World Snooker Championship 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance and Ticketing



World Snooker Championship 2025 Ticketing Breakdown World Snooker Championship 2025 Attendance Breakdown

