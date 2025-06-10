EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Kontron Transportation receives EUR 26 million order from Czech Railways

10.06.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Vienna/Prague, June 10, 2025 – Kontron Transportation, a Kontron Group company, has been awarded a strategically important contract by Czech Railways. This project, commissioned by the state organization SŽ (Správa železnic) on the route between the border with Germany and the cities of Dolní Žleb, Kralupy and Vltavou, with a value of around 26 million euros, is another great success for Kontron Transportation in the Czech Republic. At the end of 2024, the company already received a 34 million euro order for the expansion of a GSM-R system in the Czech Republic between Hranice and the border with Slovakia. With the realization of these projects, a wide range of voice and data services required for daily rail operations will now be provided. "This project is of great strategic importance for Kontron Transportation and strengthens our company's strong position as the primary general contractor and supplier for Správa železnic. Step by step, the railway network in the Czech Republic is being expanded to become one of the most modern in Europe," says Richard Neussl, Managing Director Kontron Transportation Group. "Správa železnic has been a highly valued customer for many years, and we are very pleased to be able to contribute to the further modernization of rail transport in the Czech Republic," says Petr Vitek, CEO, Kontron Transportation s.r.o. Praha.

About Kontron Transportation Kontron Transportation GmbH is a leading global supplier of end-to-end communication solutions for mission-critical networks. The core customers are railways across Europe and beyond. The company specializes in systems that produce, transport, and process voice, data, and video - reliably, securely, sustainably, and efficiently. Its solutions include GSM-Railways, FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems), and MCx (mission-critical over public networks) with IWF (interworking functions). It also offers enhanced radio solutions, private 4G/5G mobile networks, transmission networks, and cybersecurity solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes communication products for Secondary Lines and other mission-critical network operators. The company also provides mobility products like validators and fare collection systems for public transport operators.

For over 25 years, Kontron Transportation has been fully dedicated to railways. Today, it continues to drive the evolution of broadband solutions for mission-critical networks, for instance as an associated member of Europe's Rail Joint Undertaking (EU-Rail), making it the perfect partner for FRMCS. The company has more than 700 employees, operates 11 sites across Europe, and is headquartered in Vienna. Kontron Transportation is part of the Kontron Group. Media Contact Susanne Schalek Kontron Transportation GmbH Tel. +43 50 811 3600 | M: +43 664 601 911 880 ... About Kontron Kontron AG ( , ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. With the acquisition of Katek SE in early 2024, Kontron significantly strengthens its portfolio with the new GreenTec division, focusing on solar energy and eMobility, and grows to around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange. Follow Kontron:

