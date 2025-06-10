Megazonecloud Wins 2025 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner Of The Year - APAC

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MegazoneCloud, a leading AI and cloud technology company has been recognized as the 2025 Datadog Partner Network (DPN) Partner of the Year for APAC by the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG ). The announcement comes ahead of the 8th annual DASH conference, hosted by Datadog in New York City.

The DPN award winners were chosen based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including revenue growth, delivery capabilities across products and services, and overall contribution to customer success.

Over the past year, MegazoneCloud has nearly doubled its Datadog-related revenue and expanded its dedicated technical team to more than 20 professionals. The company has also strengthened its capabilities across sales, engineering, technical support, marketing, and cost optimization-playing a key role in Datadog's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Datadog recognized MegazoneCloud for its sustained business momentum and strong collaboration with customers, naming it the top-performing partner in APAC for 2025.

"We are pleased to recognize MegazoneCloud as our DPN Partner of the Year for APJ," said Jarrod Buckley, Vice President, Channels & Alliances at Datadog. "MegazoneCloud has made significant investments in their Datadog practices, consistently delivered successful outcomes for our joint customers, and achieved outstanding business results."

Inchul Hwang, Chief Revenue Officer at MegazoneCloud, added, "We're honored to be recognized for the outcomes of our ongoing technical collaboration with Datadog, which has helped enterprises in Korea and globally enhance their monitoring and security capabilities in cloud environments. Moving forward, we'll continue to actively support our customers by breaking down silos and fostering a collaborative culture that drives the broad adoption of AI and cloud technologies-powered by Datadog's unified observability platform."

About MegazoneCloud

MegazoneCloud is a leading AI and cloud-native company, home to over 2,000 cloud and AI technology experts. As a trusted digital transformation (DX) partner to more than 7,000 clients worldwide, MegazoneCloud empowers innovation and growth through strategic alliances with major global and domestic cloud service providers (CSPs). The company also collaborates with over 140 independent software vendors (ISVs) and offers a suite of proprietary cloud, AI, and security solutions. Under its vision of "Transform Tomorrow, Together", MegazoneCloud is committed to building future-ready competitiveness for its customers-powered by cutting-edge technology, data, and the passion of its people. With local operations in nine countries, including Korea, North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Oceania, the company continues to grow alongside its global partners and clients. To learn more, visit: .

SOURCE MegazoneCloud

