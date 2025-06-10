Several HMC Services Resume Operations Following Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Several services at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) that were temporarily closed during the Eid Al-Adha holidays resumed operations yesterday.

HMC's Outpatient Clinics, which were closed from June 5, have reopened. All patients with scheduled appointments during the holiday period were contacted in advance regarding any changes to their appointments.

The Urgent Consultation Service and the Pharmacy Home Delivery Service-both accessible via the 16000 helpline-have also resumed operations today.

Therapeutic Dietetics and Nutrition Services (accessible via 16060) and the Qatar National Blood Donation Center have also resumed normal operating hours.

Throughout the holiday, HMC ensured continuity of critical services. All emergency departments, including the Ambulance Service and Pediatric Emergency Centers, remained operational 24/7, attending to medical emergencies without interruption. The Nesma'ak 16060 call center and the 16000 Government Healthcare Hotline also maintained round-the-clock service.

On the third day of Eid, HMC's main Emergency Department received 703 cases, with 53% of patients being male. The majority of these cases (250) were individuals aged between 15 and 30 years. The top diagnoses included gastrointestinal complaints were 120 cases, nausea and vomiting were 17 cases, and road traffic accidents were 9 cases.

Pediatric Emergency Centers across HMC received a total of 1,939 cases during the holiday period. Of these, 83 required observation, including 45 at the Al Sadd Emergency Department. 13 pediatric cases were transferred to Internal Departments of Hamad General Hospital and Al Wakra Hospital. The Ambulance Service handled a total of 725 calls on the third day of Eid Al Adha, including 462 Priority One calls and 263 Priority Two calls. The service also responded to 20 road traffic accidents and completed 8 life flight transfers.