Mwani Qatar Reaffirms Commitment To Protecting Marine Resources

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On World Oceans Day which was marked on Sunday, Mwani Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting marine resources.

Mwani Qatar is not only responsible for managing the nation's seaports and shipping terminals but the integrated port and logistics services provider is also playing a more pivotal role.

By substantially developing Hamad Port, the company is not only strongly positioned to develop a regional shipping hub in the region, but also to play a major role in diversifying the Qatari economy ready for a post-hydrocarbon future.

“On World Oceans Day and under the theme 'Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us', we at Mwani Qatar reaffirm our commitment to protecting our marine resources. We believe that oceans are the lifeline that sustains ecological balance and promotes biodiversity,” Mwani Qatar wrote on its official X account.

It adds,“Through the adoption of sustainable operational practices, we aim to preserve and protect these vital ecosystems for future generations.”

Mwani Qatar is dedicated to sustainability, implementing environmental initiatives and receiving awards for its commitment. These efforts include reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and protecting marine life.

Mwani Qatar actively works to reduce emissions to air, land, and water from its daily operations and the company also focuses on low-consumption energy efficiency practices throughout its ports.

Steps are being taken by Mwani Qatar to protect marine life, including reducing marine pollution and preventing illegal fishing as well as a comprehensive waste management system is in place to ensure proper disposal of all types of waste.

In November last year, Mwani Qatar was awarded the 'Glob of Honour' Award and 'Sector Award' by the British Safety Council. These prestigious awards are granted to companies, institutions, and economic entities that demonstrate exceptional adherence to the highest global standards of environmental sustainability across the globe.

The awards highlighted Mwani Qatar's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices that align with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes balanced development, environmental conservation, and the welfare of future generations.

The Glob of Honour Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions from the British Safety Council, highlighting exceptional excellence in environmental management; requiring organizations to demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting the environment and reducing negative impacts.

Mwani Qatar received this award for its significant contributions to sustainable development and the preservation of Qatar's marine ecosystem.