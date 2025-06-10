Virtu Financial Announces Strategic Tradeops Collaboration, Welcoming First Joint Client

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT), a global leader in trading and execution services, and Limina, a leading provider of cloud-native Investment Management Solutions, are proud to announce a strategic collaboration around Virtu's TradeOPS platform.

Virtu's TradeOPS is a streamlined, consolidated platform that covers clients' matching, settlements and payment requirements. Designed and built specifically to automate post-trade workflows, including allocation matching and settlements, exception-based processing in TradeOPS is designed to significantly reduce settlement delays, financial penalties, and workload for buyside firms. Combined with Limina's cloud-native Order and Portfolio Management System (O/PMS), this collaboration enables buyside firms to access a fully-integrated, front-to-back workflow-seamlessly and efficiently.

The collaboration has welcomed its first joint client, Cliens, who is now benefiting from Virtu's TradeOPS capabilities using DTCC-CTM via Limina's platform.

“We're excited to work with Limina to deliver an integrated and modern workflow for our TradeOPS clients,” said Pegah Esmaeili, Head of Nordic Region at Virtu.“This integration supports our mission to deliver scalable, outsourced trading solutions by collaborating with innovative local firms like Limina-allowing us to efficiently extend our market-leading products to clients across the region.”

Prem Balasubramanian, Head of Virtu's TradeOPS platform highlighted that recent changes in post-trade settlement, such as the shift to T+1 and the migration from SWIFT MT to MX, have introduced new operational challenges for buyside firms.“By providing streamlined and effective solutions tailored to clients' needs, we can significantly reduce the operational burden and allow firms to refocus on what truly matters: managing investments and driving performance.” Prem also added,“Working with Limina is a pleasure. The turnaround has been impressively fast, and we're looking forward to continued collaboration ahead.”

"This partnership was an obvious choice to further strengthen the integration capabilities of Limina's Order Management System, not only to DTCC CTM but to all venues that tie into Virtu TradeOPS including SWIFT and more," says Kristoffer Fürst, CEO of Limina.

“The integrated solution that Virtu and Limina offer Cliens helps us extend our straight-through process, giving time to more productive tasks which adds value to our customer,” says Martin Öqvist, CEO of Cliens.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

About Limina

Limina's modern Investment Management Platform helps investment managers increase productivity, decrease cost and manage operational risks through a unified platform spanning the entire investment lifecycle. Founded in 2014, and headquartered in Sweden, Limina serves a growing global client base of institutional asset managers, asset owners and hedge funds with our award-winning cloud-native SaaS offering.

About Cliens

Cliens is a Swedish active fund manager focusing on delivering long-term high returns. Our funds and discretionary mandates vary from equity to fixed income and investments are made in Swedish all caps as well as Nordic and Global small caps.

