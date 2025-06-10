US, Iran Set For Talks As Trump Criticizes Tehran's Tough Terms
He also said that Iran had given the United States their thoughts on a prospective deal, and he found some of their terms not acceptable.
Trump said that he had discussed Iran among other topics in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, in what he described as a very smooth call.
The Iranians“are good negotiators, but they're tough,” Trump said at an investment event at the White House today when he took a few questions from reporters.“Sometimes they can be too tough. That's the problem.”
“We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death,” he said.“And we've told them that, and I've told them that. I hope that's the way it works out, but it might not work out that way. We'll soon find out.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment