Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Iran Set For Talks As Trump Criticizes Tehran's Tough Terms

2025-06-10 12:05:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Trump said today that the US and Iran will meet on Thursday (May 12).

He also said that Iran had given the United States their thoughts on a prospective deal, and he found some of their terms not acceptable.

Trump said that he had discussed Iran among other topics in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, in what he described as a very smooth call.

The Iranians“are good negotiators, but they're tough,” Trump said at an investment event at the White House today when he took a few questions from reporters.“Sometimes they can be too tough. That's the problem.”

“We're trying to make a deal so that there's no destruction and death,” he said.“And we've told them that, and I've told them that. I hope that's the way it works out, but it might not work out that way. We'll soon find out.”

