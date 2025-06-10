US-Korea Alliance To Change Under Lee Jae-Myung

MENAFN - Asia Times) This article, originally published by Pacific Forum , is republished with permission.

The June 3 victory of Democratic Party of Korea (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung provides South Korea with an opportunity to turn the page on six months of political dysfunction.

At its core, the election was a referendum on former President Yoon Suk Yeol as well as the People Power Party (PPP), a segment of which tried to justify Yoon's failed attempt at martial law last December.

While foreign policy issues played only a small role during the snap election, the emergence of a new South Korean government has the potential to impact the US-South Korea alliance in a number of ways. Although the alliance will certainly remain intact, Washington and Seoul won't be as in sync as they were during Yoon's tenure.

Yoon was an increasingly unpopular politician in the eyes of the South Korean public even before he sought to upend South Korea's constitutional order. In April 2024, the PPP experienced a humbling defeat in legislative elections, which handed the opposition DP control of the National Assembly and effectively turned Yoon into a lame duck.

In September 2024, three months before his martial law bid, Yoon's public approval rating was at 20% , the lowest of his presidency.

Washington's perception of Yoon, though, was far different. The Biden administration frequently described the South Korean president as a valuable ally lauded for his cooperation on regional security matters, deterrence on the Korean Peninsula and, ironically, democratic bona fides.

In March 2024, South Korea hosted the third US-organized Summit for Democracy, where Yoon was showered with praise for leading a nation that only a few decades before had still been in the throes of a military-led dictatorship.

The general perception in US policy circles was that the Yoon administration was a force multiplier for what the United States sought to accomplish in the region and a partner who could be relied upon to keep US preferences front-of-mind.

It was Yoon's policy on Japan that was most appreciated in Washington. In August 2022, months after being elected by a razor-thin margin, Yoon promised to reform South Korea-Japan bilateral relations after several years of acrimony over World War II-era historical disputes and trade restrictions.

Whereas former South Korean President Moon Jae-in referred to Japan in derisive terms, Yoon began talking about the country as“a partner” with shared security interests. Yoon's commitment to resolving historical disputes with Tokyo led to a wider-ranging reconciliation; in March 2023, South Korea and Japan normalized an intelligence sharing agreement that Yoon's predecessor, Moon, backed away from .