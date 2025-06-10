From Tejas To Brahmos: How India's Arsenal Grew Under Modi Govt In 11 Years

New Delhi: As the Narendra Modi government completes 11 years in office at the Centre, the main thrust of the BJP-led NDA government has been to focus on modernization of the Indian armed forces and enhancing their technological advancements as far the defence sector is concerned.

From procurement of state-of-the-art defence platforms to giving a boost to the domestic industry that reduces dependency on foreign countries, the past decade has seen a steady effort to make the forces more lethal and advanced.

Let's see the major procurements of defence platforms taken up by the Modi government in the last 11 years:

Procurement:

Ever since the NDA came to power in 2014, India procured a number of defence platforms to enhance its military capabilities, under the "Make in India" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives to boost indigenous production while also acquiring critical equipment from foreign countries.

Air defence and missile systems:

India procured five regiments of the S-400 Triumf Air Defense System from Russia which has a range of 400-km.

India also bought Barak-8 Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) from Israel, which has a range of 70-km to safeguard its key defence sites, integrated with indigenous systems. Several units of indigenously developed Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System with a range of 25-km were also procured for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The contract worth around Rs 20,000 crore was signed for the procurement of over 200 BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missiles for the Indian Navy. These missiles would have 290-km and extended 450-km ranges.

In an effort to enhance short-range air defence, Igla-S Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) has also been procured from Russia.

In a bid to replace Indian Air Force's long-range radars with modern active aperture phased array systems, the defence ministry inked a contract with Larsen & Toubro worth 5,700 crore.

India has procured a total of 145 M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers from BAE Systems. The contract was finalized in 2015. The systems enhance artillery mobility, particularly in mountainous terrains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed Cabinet Committee on Security gave clearances for the procurement of 307 units of ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) 155mm/52 caliber guns with 327 High Mobility 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles, worth Rs 7,000 crore, recently, from Bharat Forge and Tata.

For Indian Army, a total of 1.44 lakh SIG716 Battle Rifles have been procured to replace the ageing INSAS rifles.

Aiming to modernize the artillery capabilities, the Indian Army is expected to induct all 114 Dhanush gun systems by 2026. It must be noted that the Indian Army is also in the process of procuring 300 Mounted Gun Systems (MGS) and 400 Towed Gun System (TGS). So far, it has commissioned 100 155mm/52 calibre K9 Vajra-T guns for which a USD720 million contract was signed in 2017.

In 2016, the defence ministry inked a contract with France to procure 36 Rafale fighter aircraft worth Rs 60,000 crore for the IAF. All aircraft are now operational and deployed in Ambala and Hasimara.

In October 2024, India signed a contract to buy 31 MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance RPAS from the US via the Foreign Military Sales route, costing approximately USD 3 billion, to enhance surveillance and strike capabilities. From Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Indian Air Force will be receiving a total of 180 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. Besides, a total of 40 jets are in operation now.

As many as 56 C295 transport aircraft were contracted from Airbus Defence and Space for Rs 21,935 crore to replace the IAF's Avro-748 fleet.

India procured additional four units of P-8I Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft in between 2016 – 2021 from the United States. It already had 8 units before the NDA government came to power. India is also in talks to procure 6 more aircraft. In 2015, India procured 22 Apache AH-64 Attack Helicopters with the US for the IAF, which are operational now. The Indian Army is yet to get 6 Apache helicopters.

Indian Air Force is currently operating 15 Chinook CH-47 Heavy-Lift Helicopters, for which the contract was signed in 2015. A total of 151 Mi-17V-5 helicopters were also assembled in India for similar roles.

Indian Air Force received 10 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters from the hal IN 2023 while 5 were delivered to the Indian Army. A contract for 156 indigenous Prachand helicopters, worth Rs 53,000 crore was also signed with the HAL.

The Indian Navy commissioned 6 Kalvari-class scorpene submarines during the last decade. In 2023, three additional Scorpene submarines were approved for Rs 38,000 crore under a deal with France. The Indian Navy has inducted three ships as part of the Project 17A Frigates. Three more are to be commissioned soon.