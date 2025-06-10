XCMG Inaugurates Joint Overseas Training Program (Uzbekistan), Cultivating Technical Talents To Empower Global Construction Industries
"XCMG has always positioned internationalization as a main strategy and is committed to paving a new path for the Chinese equipment manufacturing industry in the global market," said Yang Dongsheng, CEO and Chairman of XCMG Machinery. "The global talents are pivotal to this vision, by leveraging the skills-driven 'industrial expansion,' we are building a comprehensive, full life cycle and globally integrated talent service matrix to cultivate world-class professionals with global perspective, support the growth and development of employees worldwide and eventually ensure success in the international market."
By aligning vocational training with industry needs, the program fosters a collaborative global framework that strengthens partnerships between academia and enterprises.
Uzbekistan is a key strategic market for China's construction machinery industry in Middle Asia. In 2014, XCMG established the first Middle Asia manufacturing base in Uzbekistan and has delivered thousands of units of products that are serving the local mining, agricultural industries and more in the past decade. In addition, the Company was seeking broader potential in promoting local vocational education, leveraging the platform of Xuzhou Construction Machinery Technicians College and empowering global talents and industry development.
In recent years, XCMG Group has leveraged its talent training bases to upskill nearly 1,000 technical professionals from 25 "Belt and Road" Initiative (BRI) countries, including Gabon, Brazil, and Indonesia, injecting robust momentum into the high-quality development of the BRI by developing a skilled workforce.
