Palladium Wave Analysis 9 June 2025

Palladium: ⬆️ Buy

– Palladium broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to the resistance level 1100.00

Palladium previously broke the resistance area between the resistance level 1033.50 (which has been reversing the price from November) and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the downward ABC correction (B) from October.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active minor impulse wave 3.

Given the improved sentiment across the precious markets, Palladium can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1100.00 (target price for the completion of the active minor impulse wave 3).