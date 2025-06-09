SHE's GOT TIME ANNOUNCES THIRD ANNUAL WOMEN IN SPORTS SUMMIT JULY 14 - 15 IN LAS VEGAS TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Founder & WNBA Icon Swin Cash Gathers Leaders from the NBA, NFL, NASCAR, and Top Media/Business Institutions for Panels, Workshops and Leadership Development

- Swin Cash, founder and CEO of She's Got TimeLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- She's Got Time, the lifestyle and media company built for women with careers in sports, founded by WNBA legend and executive Swin Cash, announces its third annual Women in Sports Summit will take place July 14 - 15, 2025 at Wynn Las Vegas. This marks the first time the summit, formerly hosted in New Orleans, LA, will be held in the entertainment capital of the world.“The energy and momentum around women in the sports industry is growing, and we're doubling down on our mission to cultivate a rich, intergenerational community that supports and advances women's careers in sports,” said Swin Cash, founder and CEO of She's Got Time.“2025 will raise the bar of our annual Women in Sports Summit as it makes its Las Vegas debut - bringing bigger conversations, deeper connections, and more powerful resources to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders.”Reinforcing She's Got Time's mission to build a community that uplifts and empowers women in sports, the two-day event will gather top leaders from professional team front offices, coaching staffs, major media networks, C-suites and beyond for dynamic panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities. Attendees will hear directly from industry trailblazers and changemakers committed to empowering the next generation of women leaders in sports.SPEAKER LINEUPAmong the featured speakers are trailblazing women who continue to shape the sports industry and public discourse across media, leadership, and advocacy. This collective group of dynamic leaders represent a wide spectrum of voices - from executive offices and broadcast studios to locker rooms and national platforms - reflecting the summit's mission to amplify and empower women at every level and in every role of the sports ecosystem.Swin Cash, WNBA legend and founder and CEO of She's Got Time, will be joined onstage by:-Jenny Boucek, Assistant Coach with the Indiana Pacers-Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders-Sarah Kustok, NBA Analyst, Studio Host and Contributor to CBS Sports' We Need to Talk-Karine Jean-Pierre, Former White House Press Secretary, Author and Activist-Jemele Hill, Journalist and Co-Founder of Lodge Freeway Media-Ty Young, Coach, Entrepreneur and Television Personality-Latasha Causey, President of Phoenix Raceway and the first Black female President in NASCAR history-Amy Trask, CBS Sports Analyst and Former CEO of the Oakland Raiders-Alexis Stoudemire, Founder of CASALEX, Philanthropist and Media Personality-Kayce Kirihara, Content Creator and In-Arena Host for the Seattle Storm-Jana Austin, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Dallas Mavericks-Cari Champion, Veteran Broadcast Journalist and CNN Host-Teri Smith, COO of the National Football League Player Association-Ashley Battle, Scout for the Boston Celtics and Assistant General Manager of the Maine Celtics-Erika Mamolejo, Director of Player Engagement for the Chicago Bears-Letisha Bereola, Producer, WJCT Public Media and Paradigm Media Group-Kim Stone, CEO of the Washington Spirit-Rebecca Bonner, Director of Player Personnel for the Orlando Magic-Melanie Harris, President of Business Operations for the Detroit Pistons-Darvelle Hutchins, Vice President of Impact and Culture for the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans-Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for DC United-Paula Madison, Chairman and CEO of Madison Media Management LLC-CJ Simpson, In-Game Host and PA Announcer for the Las Vegas Aces-Denise Thomas, Founder and Owner of The Effective Communication Coach-Tommi Vincent, Co-founder of Vincent Country, Author, Coach, Speaker and Podcast HostSPONSORSThis year's Women in Sports Summit is made possible through the generous support of leading partners across sports, entertainment and lifestyle. Sponsors include the NBA, WNBA, NBA Summer League, Nike, NBPA, Wynn Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Raiders, Tao Group Hospitality, CBS Sports, the New York Liberty and Netflix. Their shared commitment to equity, empowerment and innovation helps fuel She's Got Time's mission to build an intergenerational community of women in sports and expand access to the resources, relationships and platforms that drive lasting impact.SCHEDULEThe She's Got Time Women in Sports Summit unfolds over two dynamic days. Kicking off Monday, July 14, the Refresh and Reception at Wynn Las Vegas offers attendees an energizing evening of networking, engaging live talks, brand activations, and a lively DJ set.On Tuesday, July 15, the action moves to the mainstage with a full day of thought-provoking panels, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities featuring powerhouse speakers from across the sports and media landscape.Tickets for She's Got Time's Third Annual Women in Sports Conference are now on sale and can be purchased at: #tickets .About She's Got TimeShe's Got Time, founded by Swin Cash, is a lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women with careers in sports. Through a blend of media storytelling, a tech-enabled community platform, and in-real-life experiences, SGT connects, supports, and empowers women working across every facet of the sports industry-from corporate offices to creative agencies, coaching staffs to executive suites. We're creating space for women to grow their networks, elevate their voices, and shape the future of sports culture-together. For more information, visit , and stay up to date on the latest news by following @shesgottime on Instagram.About Swin CashSwin Cash is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, current Founder/CEO of She's Got Time, a lifestyle and media company building the first holistic ecosystem for women with careers in sports, and a trailblazer in sports leadership, media, and philanthropy. She recently served as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations & Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. Throughout her illustrious playing career, Cash cemented her legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in women's basketball. A three-time WNBA champion (2003, 2006, 2010), four-time WNBA All-Star (2003, 2005, 2009, 2011), and two-time WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2009, 2011), she also contributed to the U.S. Women's National Team's success, winning two Olympic gold medals (2004, 2012). Her impact on the game was further recognized when she was named one of the WNBA's Top 20 Most Influential Players.

