Laura McCrum Releases New Titanic Historical Romance - Cracks Beneath the Surface

Step aboard the RMS Titanic and into the heart of the Gilded Age with Cracks Beneath the Surface: A Titanic Novel, the poignant debut historical romance by Scottish author Laura McCrum . The first title in her sweeping new series, Titanic: Tales of Love and Loss, this novel masterfully blends real historical figures, rich period detail, and emotionally charged storytelling to capture both the grandeur and heartbreak of a world on the brink of change.

At its heart is Madeleine“Maddy” Force , a young woman who defies the rigid expectations of New York high society to marry the much older John Jacob Astor IV, one of the richest men in the world. But what begins as a glittering love story soon reveals cracks-within their marriage, within the gossip-fueled elite they inhabit, and within the very fabric of society.

As the Astors board the Titanic, seeking a fresh start far from scandal, Maddy finds unexpected strength-not only in herself, but in the women around her. From maids and nurses to society wives and second-class dreamers, a quiet but powerful sisterhood emerges on board, challenging class divides and forging bonds that transcend status.

When disaster strikes, these divides-and these alliances-are tested like never before.

Lyrical and layered, Cracks Beneath the Surface is more than a romance. It is a story of resilience, hidden strength, and the cost of stepping outside the roles society expects. It explores the private strain behind public lives, the courage found in unlikely places, and the quiet revolutions born in moments of tragedy.

Perfect for fans of Titanic, Downton Abbey, and historical fiction rich in emotional depth and social insight.

Cracks Beneath the Surface is available now in Kindle and paperback on Amazon:

About the Author

Laura McCrum is a Scottish author and former business and education professional. Under her own name, she writes emotionally resonant historical fiction; under the pen name Lamont , she pens empowering self-help titles. Her Titanic series combines meticulous historical research with character-driven drama that explores both grand events and the private moments that shape them. Book two, The Last Line, focuses on First Officer William Murdoch and the final hours aboard the Titanic, offering new perspectives on duty, fear, and redemption.

For more about Laura's books, visit

