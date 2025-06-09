Russia Data Center Market Investment To Reach $2.47 Billion By 2030- Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Russia Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton"Get Insights on 97 Existing Data Centers Facilities across Russia

According to Arizton's latest research report, the Russia data center market is growing at a CAGR of 9.40% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (Investment): USD 2.47 Billion (2030)

Market Size (Area): 507 Thousand Sq. Feet (2030)

Market Size (Power Capacity): 118 Mw (2030)

CAGR - Investment (2024-2030): 9.40%

Colocation Market Size (Revenue): USD 1.26 Billion (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Overview

The Russia data center market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by increasing cloud adoption, rapid digitalization, and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The Russian government is playing a pivotal role in this expansion through several strategic initiatives. Notably, the Ministry of Digital Development has launched the“Coordination Center for Data Centers and Cloud Technologies” under the Autonomous Non-Commercial Organization (ANO). This initiative aims to support data center operators by offering loans at interest rates slightly above 5%, enabling the expansion of data center infrastructure across the country.

Furthermore, local construction contractors and data center operators are expanding their services to meet the growing demand for colocation, attracting new market entrants and encouraging further investment in state-of-the-art facilities. This surge in activity highlights the Russia data center market's vibrant outlook, underpinned by technological innovation and proactive government support, positioning the country as a key player in the global digital infrastructure landscape.

Russia Accelerates 5G Rollout, Fueling Data Center Growth and Digital Innovation

Russia is steadily advancing its 4G and 5G infrastructure, paving the way for a nationwide surge in data center investments. As mobile data consumption rises, telecom operators and digital service providers are under increasing pressure to reduce latency and boost real-time processing capabilities. Supporting this digital transformation, the Russian government has introduced strategic initiatives, most notably the Strategy for the Development of the Communications Industry in the Russian Federation for 2024–2035. In addition to outlining a long-term roadmap, the plan includes financial incentives and targeted funding to accelerate 4G and 5G deployment across the country.

Complementing these efforts, leading telecom providers such as MTS, MegaFon, and Beeline are actively investing in high-bandwidth, low-latency services to meet the evolving needs of consumers and industries. As 5G infrastructure scales, demand for edge data centers is set to grow significantly. These facilities will play a critical role in enabling local data processing, reducing latency, and delivering seamless, high-performance digital experiences, supporting Russia's vision for smart cities, autonomous technologies, and Industry 4.0.

Recent Market News



In July 2024, Rostelecom, a Russian telecommunications provider, planned to acquire a data center facility in Moscow, operated by PNK Group; the IT capacity of the facility was slated to be over 72 MW

In August 2024, Rostelecom, a Russian data center operator, acquired a data center facility in Medvedkovo, Russia, from 3Data for an investment of over $287 million In April 2025, Yandex decided to develop a new data center facility in Mozhaisk, Russia, for an investment of over $192.93 million. The project will be developed near the village of Zachatye.

Sustainability Initiatives Drive Surge in Data Center Investments Across Russia

As sustainability becomes a central priority in global infrastructure development, the data center industry is experiencing a growing wave of investment driven by environmentally responsible practices. With data centers known for their high energy consumption, investors are increasingly favoring facilities that embrace green technologies to reduce both environmental impact and long-term operational costs.

In Russia, data center operators are capitalizing on the country's natural climate advantages by adopting energy-efficient cooling technologies, most notably, free-cooling systems that utilize ambient cold air. These efforts have helped facilities achieve power usage effectiveness (PUE) ratios as low as 1.5, signaling significant improvements in energy efficiency.

Further supporting this sustainable shift, Russia generated approximately 21% of its electricity from renewable sources in 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). Hydropower dominated this mix, contributing over 89% of total renewable output, followed by solar, wind, and biomass energy. Looking ahead, renewable energy adoption in Russia is expected to rise substantially, backed by government support and favorable policies. As a result, the data center sector is poised for further expansion, attracting increased investment from stakeholders focused on long-term sustainability and climate-conscious growth.

Moscow Strengthens Its Position in Russia's Data Center Market

Moscow continues to solidify its status as Russia's leading hub for data center development, supported by its strong digital economy and advanced infrastructure. In May 2025, the Moscow Internet Exchange (MSK-IX) reported an average internet traffic of approximately 4,545 Gbps, underscoring the city's vital role in national connectivity. Hosting over 58 data centers, Moscow boasts the largest and most diverse network of facilities in the country, with major providers including DataPro, IXcellerate, Telehouse, Selectel, DataSpace, Rostelecom, and 3Data. The presence of large enterprises in finance, media, and retail further fuels demand for cloud services and cutting-edge technologies such as AI, big data, and the Internet of Things.

Key Company Profiles

IT Infrastructure Providers



Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp Supermicro

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



Arup

Astron Buildings

DCDeployed

Granlund Group

Green MDC

Haka Moscow

Hexatronic Group

LANIT-projects

MonArch Group

Nefteresurs

Sirius

Sintec

TECEZE XYZ Realty

Support Infrastructure Providers



Aksa Power Generation

Baudouin

Bray International

Carrier

Centiel

Climate Technologies

Climaveneta

CNC Electric

CSBattery ENERGY

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EMICON

FG Wilson

GE Vernova

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

KyotoCooling

MIROTEK

Mitsubishi Electric

Parus Electro

Perkins Engine

Rehlko

Riello Elettronica Group

Saft

Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology

Socomec Group

SVC Smart Voltage Control

Teksan

Tempesto Group

Toshiba

Vertiv

HTS-Hosser Telecom Solutions KB BOREY

Data Center Investors



3Data

Atomdata (Rosatom)

DataPro

IXcellerate

Key Point

Linxdatacenter

MTS

OBIT

Rostelecom

Selectel

Yandex DataHouse

New Entrants



Liberum Navitas X5 Group

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

IT Infrastructure



Servers

Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography



Moscow Other Cities

Why Should you Buy this Research?

This research provides a comprehensive analysis of the Russian data center market, covering key factors such as investment size, facility area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue. It offers detailed insights into data center investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators across more than 13 cities, including existing and upcoming facilities. The report examines market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges, supported by a clear assessment of IT load capacity and area developments. It also includes a thorough overview of retail and wholesale colocation pricing, along with forecasts through 2030.

Additionally, the study highlights the roles of leading IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and investors, supported by a transparent research methodology focused on supply and demand dynamics. This makes the report a valuable tool for anyone looking to understand or invest in Russia's evolving data center landscape.

