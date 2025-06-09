Final Touch Blinds & Shutters Launches One Of The UK's Few Fully Motorised Showrooms In Southampton

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp)Final Touch Blinds & Shutters announces the opening of its new showroom in Southampton, featuring one of the UK's rare fully motorised blind and shutter displays.

Southampton, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Final Touch Blinds & Shutters has opened a new showroom in Park Gate, Southampton, to offer fully motorised window coverings. This new space highlights the company's commitment to advancing home automation and providing innovative window treatment solutions that blend functionality with design.

As one of the few showrooms in the UK to focus entirely on motorised products, Final Touch Blinds & Shutters offers clients the opportunity to experience first hand how advanced automation can enhance the comfort, energy efficiency, and aesthetics of their homes and businesses.

The showroom features live demonstrations of motorised blinds and shutters Southampton , allowing visitors to interact directly with the technology. Clients can explore various options, from app-controlled blinds to voice-activated systems, and see how these products integrate into both modern and traditional interiors.

The team has designed the showroom to showcase the seamless integration of motorised window coverings with smart home technology. Each display is carefully curated to reflect different living environments and design preferences, ensuring visitors can find solutions tailored to their needs. Whether looking for sleek, minimalist roller blinds or more intricate bespoke shutters, clients can explore a variety of styles and discover how motorised systems can complement their homes or commercial spaces.

Final Touch Blinds & Shutters aims to provide a practical, hands-on experience for those interested in motorised window coverings. The new showroom not only allows clients to see the products in action but also provides insight into how intelligent shading solutions can improve energy efficiency, privacy, and comfort. Visitors will also be able to discuss their individual requirements with the team, ensuring they can make informed decisions about product options, material choices, and system compatibilities.

Through this new showroom, Final Touch Blinds & Shutters is strengthening its physical presence in key regional markets while reinforcing its reputation in the home improvement industry. As the company continues to invest in infrastructure that improves client engagement and elevates brand experience, the showroom serves as a strategic step towards offering customers an innovative, hands-on experience.

Final Touch Blinds & Shutters welcomes clients to the new showroom on Alpha House, Duncan Road, Park Gate, Southampton, from Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Saturday, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

About Final Touch Blinds & Shutters:

Final Touch Blinds & Shutters is a local, family-owned and operated business that provides high-quality window treatments for residential and commercial properties. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and innovative design, the company offers a wide range of custom solutions, including motorised blinds and shutters, that enhance the comfort, aesthetics, and functionality of any space.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Final Touch Blinds & Shutters

Contact Person: Adam Carter

Phone: 01489290059

Address: Alpha House, Duncan Road, Park Gate

City: Southampton

State: Hampshire

Postal Code: SO31 1ZS

Country: UK

Website:







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: GetFeatured